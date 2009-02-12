T-Mac Out for Season?

There is no end in sight for Tracy McGrady‘s trip to the bench. T-Mac sat out yesterday against Sacramento for “precautionary reasons.” He says that his surgically repaired left knee is no better than it was before the procedure, and that he is still in serious pain.

“Everything is the same. That’s the problem,” he said.



But, according to the Rockets, the MRI that Tracy took yesterday didn’t reveal anything.

A little earlier at Toyota Center, the Rockets issued a news release that said the MRI revealed no change in McGrady’s left knee. Basically, they repeated their stance that he’s not injured. After all, the previous diagnoses, to which their latest release referred, indicated as much.

T-Mac’s pain isn’t going away, but if the MRI doesn’t show anything, then how can doctors address the issue?

Source: Houston Chronicle