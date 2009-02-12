T-Mac Out for Season?

There is no end in sight for Tracy McGrady‘s trip to the bench. T-Mac sat out yesterday against Sacramento for “precautionary reasons.” He says that his surgically repaired left knee is no better than it was before the procedure, and that he is still in serious pain.
“Everything is the same. That’s the problem,” he said.
But, according to the Rockets, the MRI that Tracy took yesterday didn’t reveal anything.
A little earlier at Toyota Center, the Rockets issued a news release that said the MRI revealed no change in McGrady’s left knee. Basically, they repeated their stance that he’s not injured.
After all, the previous diagnoses, to which their latest release referred, indicated as much.
T-Mac’s pain isn’t going away, but if the MRI doesn’t show anything, then how can doctors address the issue?
Source: Houston Chronicle
SIT TMAC PLEASE! SIT HIM FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON! SIT HIM SO I DON’T HAVE TO TALK ABOUT SITTING HIM IN ALL CAPS ANYMORE!
My knee hurts…. but there’s no evidence? Oh, then you better trade me to a real contender. Sorry guys.
damn. we all love tmac. but this is ridiculous.
he’s becoming worse than bill walton.
how is it that a player is continually injured? i dont get it. is it his off-season training? poor conditioning? surroundings?
i dunno.
but i know i’m getting closer to not caring if tmac retired over the wknd due to injuries….
Austin! Where you at we need your expertise on the T-MAC ordeal on this one.
But imo I wan him them to sit T-MAC for the rest of the season… Se he can come back next season and pull a Dwane Wade on all the haters.
And no one should question him. After seeing him miss that easy dunk one can tell hes still in pain.
I drafted tmac and since then I must guess every game when he gonna play or sit. Just put out-of-season on him, so we can go on with our life. Suckaaaahhh
i dont get it it went from he needed micro fracture surgery (according to click2houston.com) to nothing changed to him blasting the people saying he isnt hurt
i dont get it i think him and the rockets are having “my junk is bigger then yours” contest
It’s probably that new knee disease that just came out called “Getting Old”. I think I’m getting this air born disease as well.
He should do a Grant Hill and basically retire for 2-3 years and come back at 32-33 yrs. old. He’s only 29! He can rest and fully rehab his knee. It’ll be like he was 26 again!
Honestly, this just shows you the vigorous workout routines of prep-to-pros players that seperate Kobe and KG, who have played MANY MORE games (especially Kobe who has played 1 extra season plus at least another season’s worth of playoff games) with TMAC.
TMAC is only 29 yet he is falling apart while Kobe (30)and KG (31) keep playing at a high level without serious injury.
so….at this point, are we more tired of hearing about mac being out or gil not coming back?
DR. GREG HOUSE SHOULD CHECK TMAC’s fucking knee or better yet he should retire…. he looks and plays like a 40 year old damn….. his best playing days are now long gone!
TMAC: SAY GOODBYE TO BASKETBALL and say hello to GOLF!
Was he ever here for the season to begin with?
Done like Dinner.
Love TMAC but its over. When I saw him play in person the other night it wasnt even funny. I just cant believe someone who isnt even in their 30’s could look that hobbled up. Dudes had more surgery than Joan Rivers. I wish he’d hang it up so I can at least have some good TMAC memories. He is a part time player.
@ doc,
ya, youre right. he’s been done for almost two years now?? man…they could DEF use dude right now too
It’s just a ploy by T-Mac so he doesn’t get traded.
it is odd that he gets injured every time his name comes up in trade rumors. right before the deadline. he is ALWAYS in those rumors or desires. rockets should resign him when his contract expires FOR THE VET MINIMUM! then he would be getting what he is worth.
@kariz and ranger, he wants to get traded, so i doubt that has anything to do with it…..and its not like hes lyin cuz i’m pretty sure he doesn’t enjoy lookin like ass out there. i still say he needs to go to the celts, or spurs, or orlando
he was out of the season since a couple of years ago
if the hawks lose joe johnson (in 2010 granted) mcgrady should go to atlanta
the guy has got to retire…
someone call House MD for this medical mystery
Like i said, sit him for the year.. next year, no excuses..
The whole team is catching the injury bug.. if you see one kid cutting school and getting away with it ALL THE TIME then you might cut school to.. not to say Tmac is faking it but he is making it easy for cats to sit out with bullshit..
Houston up!
Missing Rudy Gay right now seriously. Speakin on, Mayo is doing his thing right now. I expect really big things from him as time goes on.
Anyway this drama ain’t nuthin. Everything will be good.
What has to happen, has to happen.
@ Gee- yeah, they traded Rudy G for Shane Battier, really doesn’t make much sense
TMac doesn’t have the type of personality to have the work ethic to come back from micro fracture surgery. We may never see him again(maybe a good thing since he has been embarassing himself lately)