T-Mac will play tonight

It is about half-an-hour before the Rockets and Pistons tip-off in Houston, and reports are beginning to surface that Tracy McGrady will make his season debut tonight.

Mac is only expected to play briefly during the first half, so this doesn’t appear to have anything to do with Trevor Ariza being unavailable due to suspension. So far it’s unknown whether McGrady will start or come off the bench — but you know how those former NBA scoring leaders can get if you try to make them a backup.

Seriously, though, I can’t deny that I’m excited for this. For all the crap that he takes from critics, T-Mac is still one of my favorite guys in the League. I was only recently able to acknowledge that he’s no longer an elite-elite talent up there with Kobe and D-Wade and Carmelo, but if his body cooperates with him, McGrady can still put up 15 points and 4-5 assists per game. And that might be a conservative guess. Or else I just hope it’s conservative.