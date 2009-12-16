T-Mac will play tonight

It is about half-an-hour before the Rockets and Pistons tip-off in Houston, and reports are beginning to surface that Tracy McGrady will make his season debut tonight.
Mac is only expected to play briefly during the first half, so this doesn’t appear to have anything to do with Trevor Ariza being unavailable due to suspension. So far it’s unknown whether McGrady will start or come off the bench — but you know how those former NBA scoring leaders can get if you try to make them a backup.
Seriously, though, I can’t deny that I’m excited for this. For all the crap that he takes from critics, T-Mac is still one of my favorite guys in the League. I was only recently able to acknowledge that he’s no longer an elite-elite talent up there with Kobe and D-Wade and Carmelo, but if his body cooperates with him, McGrady can still put up 15 points and 4-5 assists per game. And that might be a conservative guess. Or else I just hope it’s conservative.
I just hope he can get his trade value up enough to go somewhere we can see him play sizable minutes…
pair him up with LeBron and Bosh next year and that is the NEW big 3. He is better than Ray Allen and he will be FULLY healthy by then. If they come to NY it can change the league
Awww man that has me so crunk! Thanks DIME for letting me know! HOUSTON UP! I don’t care if dude score 2 points it’s just good to see him back!
A healthy Mcgrady is an elite talent. Skillwise, this guy is still among the best in the league, his body just cannot stand up to the rigors of an NBA season year in,year out.
If T-mac is fully tim grover rejuvinated, and his body responded well to his treatment and he’s feeling well..i say this t-mac avg 24pts,6ast,5rbds, houston vs lakers western confrence championship..u heard it here first ;)
t-mac looked great out on the court, body-wise. the added weight makes him look more stable out there given his age.
maybe kevin durant can take some notes, that while basketball isnt a game of weights, you still need to put on some pounds to protect yourself from all the hits you’re going to receive.
unless of course, you’re reggie miller and just shoot, shoot and shoot from deep where contact is slim to none.
@ thewizard, lol I think that WFC between Houston and Lakers is a weeee bit generous on your part. I do think though, that if healthy, Mcgrady will be motivated to perform as he’s dropped down the list of elite wing players in the general public’s eyes. Not to mention it’s a contract year, so he’ll be eager to show he can still play. I can see 22, 5, and 5 outta him. His skill level is high enough to adapt as he ages, it’s just a matter of his body holding up.
Awww, man. Hahaha. Now the Rockets won’t make it past the first round this year…
LOL@ guys still expecting this chump to perform. Stop dreaming.