T-Wolves Officially Trade Derrick Williams To Kings

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings have agreed to a one-for-one trade involving former No. 2 pick Derrick Williams and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute. The Wolves will receive Mbah a Moute from the Kings in exchange for the highest draft pick in franchise history. The terms of the deal were finalized this morning, according to The Star Tribune.

Long rumored to be on the trading block, Williams never seemed to be a part of Minnesota’s longterm plans. He was often best used as a stretch power forward and had the unfortunate fit of playing on the same team as Kevin Love. Because of that, his minutes were always limited.

Injuries destroyed the Wolves’ season last year, and Williams actually played well, averaging 12 points and 5.5 rebounds in nearly 25 minutes a game. But this year, his playing time dropping to under 15 minutes a night and his shooting plummeted to 35 percent. With the playoffs finally looming for Minnesota, they moved to shore up their defense, grabbing Love’s former UCLA teammate, Mbah a Moute.

Mbah a Moute isn’t much of a scorer, but was playing over 20 minutes a game for the Kings as one of their best defenders. Now along with starter Corey Brewer, the 6-8 forward gives the Timberwolves a solid crop of wing defenders.

Who won this deal?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.