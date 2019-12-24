Tacko Fall Conducted The Boston Pops For ‘Sleigh Ride’ At Their Holiday Concert

Tacko Fall has become a fan favorite in Boston after the Celtics signed him to a two-way deal after he went undrafted out of UCF. The 7’6 center is a massive human being, even by NBA standards, and while there’s a ways to go with his development, there’s good reason to believe he can be a positive contributor at the NBA level.

For now, he’s relegated to mop up duty for the 20-7 Celtics when he’s not in Maine with the Red Claws, but despite his two-way status he is beloved by Boston’s rabid fan base. The hope, of course, is that Fall can become something like Boban Marjanovic, who plays in bursts and is incredibly skilled on the offensive end, and serves as quite the deterrent at the rim on defense. It remains to be seen whether Fall can develop that kind of touch, but he’s a force in pick-and-roll action and is very adept at wiping away shots at the rim.

Off the court, the people love Tacko, and on Monday night he delighted the crowd at the Boston Pops’ holiday concert at the Boston Symphony Hall by arriving in a custom tuxedo (a 48 extra extra long, for those keeping track) and conducting the Pops for “Sleigh Ride.”

Tacko Fall leading the orchestra through “Sleigh Ride.” He even threw in a little spin. pic.twitter.com/2cXRKbpHbh — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) December 24, 2019

The twirl in the middle is a great touch and shows Tacko’s showmanship. The tuxedo is very snazzy and I’d venture to say it might be the longest tux with tails in existence. The Pops, of course, deliver the goods on the song under Tacko’s direction.