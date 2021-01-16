Tacko Fall Banked In A Long Two And Boston’s Bench Went Ballistic

It’s been a rough week for the Boston Celtics. Like many of their colleagues around the NBA, the Celtics have found themselves in the throes of the pandemic, with three games this week postponed due to either positive tests or contact tracing related to the league’s health and safety protocols.

So it was no small blessing that they were able to get back out on the court on Friday night for their game against the Orlando Magic. Even without several key players, such as Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, and Robert Williams, they were able to get the blowout victory, 124-97.

And because it was a blowout, we got a chance to see everybody’s favorite player get some run and knock down a few shots, as Tacko Fall banked in a long two-pointer with under a minute remaining to send his Celtics teammates into a frenzy on the sidelines.

TACKO FALL BANK 3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jSqsdPp2Nr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2021

It initially looked like a three-pointer, but upon closer inspection, Fall’s foot was on the line, so he would have to settle for two. Fall was a perfect 3-of-3 on the game to finish with six points. Even given the circumstances, it’s a good night anytime we get to see Tacko in action.