Getty Image

Trying to score in the paint against the UCF Knights is sometimes quite difficult. That’s because UCF has the tallest player in college basketball in Tacko Fall, a 7’6 senior center who menacingly patrols the paint and dares opposing players to challenge him at the rim. Fall might have bitten off a little more than he can chew, though, with his comments to Andy Katz of NCAA.com about the Knights’ upcoming NCAA Tournament game against Duke.

Katz spoke to Fall on the heels of UCF’s 73-58 drubbing of VCU in the opening round on Friday night, a game in which the big man blocked five shots. With Duke on the horizon in Sunday’s second round contest, Katz asked Fall about the challenge of stopping Williamson. Fall gave a very good answer about needing a team effort to slow everyone down, at which point Katz asked Fall about how hard it is to dunk on the imposing Knight.