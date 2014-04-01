Video: Taj Gibson Posterizes Kris Humphries

#Chicago Bulls #Boston Celtics #GIFs
04.01.14 4 years ago

The Bulls beat down the Celtics on Monday night with Rajon Rondo providing color commentary and Benny the Bull bringing snacks. In the fourth quarter, as the Bulls were clamping down on the Celtics to limit them to just 10 fourth-quarter points, Taj Gibson put poor Kris Humphries on a poster.

To be fair, Humphries was reacting to Joakim Noah‘s pass to Jimmy Butler and couldn’t deviate from that path in time. But he rotated in perfect time for the poster by Taj.

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls#Boston Celtics#GIFs
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCHICAGO BULLSDimeMaggifsKris HumphriesTaj Gibson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP