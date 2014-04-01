Video: Taj Gibson Posterizes Kris Humphries

The Bulls beat down the Celtics on Monday night with Rajon Rondo providing color commentary and Benny the Bull bringing snacks. In the fourth quarter, as the Bulls were clamping down on the Celtics to limit them to just 10 fourth-quarter points, Taj Gibson put poor Kris Humphries on a poster.

To be fair, Humphries was reacting to Joakim Noah‘s pass to Jimmy Butler and couldn’t deviate from that path in time. But he rotated in perfect time for the poster by Taj.

