Taj Gibson’s Dunk Over Dwyane Wade Is Immortalized In A Birthday Cake

#Dunks #Dwyane Wade
06.25.12 6 years ago

Remember this dunk from last year’s playoffs? Taj Gibson threw down a vicious two-handed dunk on Dwyane Wade on the fast break. It was one of the best dunks of the year, especially since D-Wade usually wins those battles at the rim. Well, Gibson’s friend and employee, Floyd FSharp Johnson, decided to capture the dunk in cake form for his birthday.

Check out some of the photos:

Part of us wishes Gibson had a better career highlight than this, but it’s still pretty sick anyway.

What do you think of the cake?

h/t The Windy Apple

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dunks#Dwyane Wade
TAGSbirthday cakesDimeMagDUNKSDWYANE WADETaj Gibson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP