Taj Gibson’s Dunk Over Dwyane Wade Is Immortalized In A Birthday Cake

Remember this dunk from last year’s playoffs? Taj Gibson threw down a vicious two-handed dunk on Dwyane Wade on the fast break. It was one of the best dunks of the year, especially since D-Wade usually wins those battles at the rim. Well, Gibson’s friend and employee, Floyd FSharp Johnson, decided to capture the dunk in cake form for his birthday.

Check out some of the photos:

Part of us wishes Gibson had a better career highlight than this, but it’s still pretty sick anyway.

What do you think of the cake?

