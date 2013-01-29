Video: Take A Tour Of Nike’s World Headquarters With No. 10 Oregon

Now that Oregon is ranked No. 10 in the AP poll (up 11 spots from just two weeks ago), the Ducks are getting recognition not just from the Northwest. Nike, however, has always been in the Ducks’ corner. The alma mater of both Nike founders, Oregon’s basketball team receives loads of unique sneaker editions even if they go unnoticed compared with the attention of UO’s football uniforms. Another perk of being at UO? A tour of Nike’s world headquarters and a practice on its campus.

Oregon recently traveled two hours north to Beaverton to check out the mini-city and its array of original Jordans and meet Jordan Brand VP Howard White and co-founder Phil Knight (little wonder last weekend UO wore shooting shirts with a slogan that played off Knight’s name: “UKNIGHTED”). I only have one quibble from Nike HQ from the video: The rims in the Bo Jackson Gym look a little stiff to shoot on. I doubt UO’s best player, E.J. Singler, cared.

