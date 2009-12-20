Take it to the Limit

If only we could all be like Tony Montana in Scarface with the multiple-screen setup of TV’s at the crib, because Saturday night’s NBA schedule was too hectic to follow with just one clicker. Kings/Bucks, Bulls/Hawks and Spurs/Pacers all went down to the wire almost exactly at the same time — and not to mention over on NFL Network you had the Saints in the process of snapping their unbeaten streak against the Cowboys … It took a couple months into the post- Ben Gordon era to figure it out, but the Bulls are better when Derrick Rose isn’t the primary offensive option, and instead able to run the show as a playmaker then go into scoring mode when he needs to (similar to Steve Nash in Phoenix). And with Luol Deng stepping up lately as that guy Rose can depend on to consistently get buckets, Chicago has at least been more competitive … Last night the Bulls were down two with 35 seconds left in the fourth when Rose (32 pts, 6 asts) got the rock and dashed 94 feet in about 0.9 seconds for the game-tying layup. Late in overtime, Rose hit John Salmons in the corner for the go-ahead triple, then with 40 seconds left, Joe Johnson cut the lead to one at the line. After Deng (21 pts, 12 rebs, 6 asts) was called for charging, Atlanta got the ball back with 19 seconds left. Johnson (40 pts, 16-32 FG) put a crossover/hesitation move on Salmons and saw an open lane going to the rim, but he missed the layup, and Rose’s free throws made it a three-point game. Hawks ball, they give it to Joe again, but he misses a three and Rose tracks down the rebound. To the line again with 2.3 seconds remaining, and Rose — in another vintage Memphis Tigers moment — bricks both freebies, but the Hawks didn’t have any more timeouts and Joakim Noah picked off the outlet pass as time expired … In Milwaukee, Tyreke Evans edged out Brandon Jennings in their first head-to-head since high school. With a minute to go in the fourth, Jennings (15 pts, 9 asts) put the Bucks ahead with free throws, and after the Kings scored, BJ snatched two offensive rebounds on the same possession and got himself to the line again with 20 seconds left. Young Money was money on both FT’s to give Milwaukee the lead again, but Tyreke (24 pts) responded by driving and finding Jason Thompson (22 pts, 10 rebs) for an inside bucket. Jennings’ turn, and he recovered a loose ball that Tyreke almost stole and hit Ersan Ilyasova underneath for a layup with five seconds left. The Kings went to Tyreke for the win, and using a pick to get past Luc Richard Mbah a Moute (the guy who should’ve been guarding Kobe the other night) ‘Reke gave Andrew Bogut a cold Euro Step in the lane to free himself for the game-winning layup … FYI, Michael Redd (1-6 FG) was on the bench for the entire last minute of the fourth … Next stop: San Antonio, where the Pacers put the fear of Gervin into the Spurs before Tim Duncan saved the day. Roy Hibbert‘s tip-in gave Indiana the lead with one minute left, so the Spurs naturally went right to Duncan (19 pts, 16 rebs, 3 blks). He actually missed three potential go-ahead shots down the stretch, but on the last one, gathered the ball after a block by Hibbert (20 pts, 7 rebs, 6 blks) and went back up for a dunk with four seconds left. T.J. Ford got his number called on Indy’s last play, but he missed a jumper at the buzzer … The night after Zach Randolph busted him up, Tyler Hansbrough made the wrong end of the highlight again when he got stuck on an island with Richard Jefferson. Lulling him to sleep leaning left, RJ crossed back right and Tyler was damn near out of the screen, clearing the way for a backwards dunk … Earlier in the game, Hansbrough was involved in a play where Matt Bonner fractured a finger on his right (shooting) hand trying to guard Hansbrough. Bonner left the game and came back to the bench dressed like the Unabomber out on a date … Other stat lines from Saturday: Nash scored 15 and handed out 15 dimes as the Suns rocked the Wizards to sleep; Kobe put up 29 points and 10 boards to cut the Nets; Carlos Boozer had 22 and 11 in a win at Charlotte; Baron Davis posted 20 points and 13 dimes and Marcus Camby went for 22 boards and three blocks as the Clips knocked off the Sixers; and Trevor Ariza put up 31 points on the Thunder in a win … Another night, another rough go for Dwight Howard. After hanging 20 rebounds, 12 points and four blocks on the Blazers in a win, Dwight told NBA TV, “I thought I was playing hockey out there,” against Joel Przybilla. Howard got off eight shots and took six trips to the line; as we’ve said before, it’ll continue to happen as long as Matt Barnes is Orlando’s second-best interior muscle guy … Matt Harpring (who is pretty good as a studio analyst) gets the award for the best line of the Howard interview: “Hey Dwight, your shirt seems to get a little bit smaller every time I see you.” … We’re out like muscle tees …
I do not know when Blake Griffin will start playing but from the looks of it, the Rookie of the Year contest is down to Tyreke Evans and Brandon Jennings.
My meal allowance says Matt Harpring will have a good broadcasting career. Good guys always succeed.
@ alf, we get it already; you like to make safety pin bets with your $5 a day meal allowance. Get out of here with that pussy shit, put up some real money on something that matters.
If the Bucks can get rid of Redd for anyone decent that knows how to play team ball (preferably a wing that knows how to shoot and get to the free throw line…wait a minute, why did we have to trade RJ instead of Redd?!)
Oh well, here’s to hoping the Bucks can give Mike a change of scenery to a trigger-happy team like the Wizards for Caron Butler and whatever shitty contract they need to dump off to make it work.
Forgot to finish that middle line….
…if the Bucks get rid of Redd for anyone team oriented that can get Jennings an extra dime or 2 a game, and maybe take a little pressure off him on offense, I see Young Money wrapping up ROY.
Props to Tyreke, dude can flat out ball, but I think Brandon’s ability to run a team, find the open man, and most importantly, lead a talent lacking Bucks team to the playoffs will help him edge out Evans.
Also, Evans isn’t a PG, I don’t care what position he played in college, he’s a 2 in the NBA; albeit one in the mold of a D-Wade/Roy where he can handle PG duties here and there.
Rose needs to play more like Chauncey than Nash.
If the Bucks hit shots Jennings would average 10-11 per…and I’ve never watched a Bucks game other than when they versed the Cavs yesterday, but Jennings reminded me of Steve Nash in HS–sick passes leading to missed layups…
and I almost wanted to say Jennings reminded me of myself when I bang passes off pickup teammates faces instead getting assists on their layups, but I suck at basketball therefore its a bad comparison…
Tyreke is the ROY, dude is aver. 20-5-5 in his rookie season.
@#5
haha. i feel the same way, i guess i wouldnt consider myself great at b ball, but im good enough. haha. but when i pass a ball off of someones face i feel like im playin ball as steve nash surrounded by kwame browns, im out like tiger woods private “relationships” :)
@ Dime
you ain’t feelin Bass as an “interior muscle guy”?
@KDizzle — If SVG let Bass get off the bench, it’d be a different story.
We got the win.
What the hell’s wrong with Barnes being the next best muscle guy? We STILL got the win
(I’m gonna talk about how it’s not our game to put on another power big man there with Dwight, but yall heard it many times. If you aint buyin it, doesnt matter to me.)
Why do teams take so little 3’s ? A 3FG% of 33% is equal to 50% for 3 pts shots. Many teams are over the 33% threshold. But none of them is over 50%.
and a big hi hi to mr austin burton who writes to the smack board.
and it is so lovely to see you type here today.
i am saying hi from wurzburg germany. hi hi.
uhm brandon bass was suposed to be that guy. but with van gundy in love with anderson that isn’t happening. you just get a rashard lewis light in there and well that’s how you get crashed on the boards. i’m surprised they don’t use the double center line up more often… they can put the hurtin on a lot of teams but they just like to shoot threes
@Octopus Johnny
Reke plays PG in the NBA. He is guarded by the PGs and he guards the PGs, and the ball is in his hands a good amount of time. His nicknamw ROUND Sacto is Napg (Not a pg) because of stupid fucks like you who keep saying that.
World: Tyreke Evans is a POINT GUARD get the fuck over it.
guess no mention that hansborough avgs 9 & 5 in 15 mins a night…yall keep hatin while that nigga keeps makin yall look dumb
Houston Up!
FIRST DIME THAT NEW KOBE / LEBRON PUPPET COMMERCIAL IS ILL.
Black Santa Claus with a headband and Kobe and Lebron going against the Reindeer in a three on three match and lil Dez is D.J’ing like they are at the Rucker.
Crazy and Fabolous is rapping as the reindeer talking bout Kobe being shook and LeBron being shook. YOU GOT TO POST IT PLEEEEEEASE!
Glad to see my Rockets handeling this back and back!
Roy Hibbert will make money next year! I see him dippin on the Pacers unless they produce that guap!
BRING THE SNOW BABY!
Austin, no mention of Dre Dala hitting the game winner over 3 Clippers, and then getting robbed and having the call reversed? Typifies the Sixers season.
Dime, I think you meant “Push it to the limit” not “take it to the limit”… two verrry different songs! :) LOL
How bout the Bulls/Hawks game last night- your boy Stacey King was talking about Hawks assistant coach Tyrone Hill and was joking that he barely missed People Mag top 100 most beutifle people- thats cold man
Tyreke is starting to look a little Dwadish with his forays into the paint..
SWEET FINISH.. nice little 180 touch off the glass for the game?? OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO just sucks hes in our division.. if the Kings ever get good ima have to dislike that kid lol
And who said that wasnt Tim Duncans team again?? wasnt there some nonsense about Parker taking the reigns?? Parker is a seat warmer.. a good couple of games as the lead man is what you’ll get.. Timmay makes that team CONTEND year in year out.. Get ready for the dark ages when that man retires SA..
@ 6…
Tyreke Evans:
MPG:36.0 FG%:.468(15.7 FGA) 3P%:.250 FT%.779 RPG:5.1 APG:5.1 STL:1.5 BLK:0.4 TO:3.1 PF:2.9 PPG:20.0
Brandon Jennings:
MPG:35.5 FG%.408(18.2 FGA) 3P%:.417 FT%:.830 RPG:3.9 APG:6.2 STL:1.1 BLK:0.3 TO:2.8 PF:2.3 PPG:20.3
Saying “Tyreke should win ROY because he averages 20-5-5” is pretty stupid because Jennings is averaging 20-6-4.
Jennings gets more assists and turns the ball over less while splashing more triples. Tyreke gets to the line more and shoots a higher % from inside the arc.
Last night the Bucks missed 12-15 easy looks that Jennings set up.
At this point, Jennings is better at running a team than Tyreke, but isn’t quite as versatile as a scorer.
Different style of play, similarly massive impact on the success of their teams. It’s going to be neck and neck all season.
lakeshow u know timmeh will prob miss a season the spurs will have 1% chance of winning the lot , win it and draft the another admiral/td type player.
isnt it how it works? (fingers crossed)
btw did u pick up the ps3?
That reminds me of the conspiracy theory I hatched a few years ago that LeBron would suffer a bogus season-ending injury (like MJ’s broken foot, something that people would eventually forget about years later) so the Cavs could get Greg Oden in the ’07 Draft. In hindsight, I guess that wouldn’t have been worth it.
[sports.yahoo.com]
dime if you re the knicks whats the best trade scenario available?
Thanks Scott Skiles for playing Michael Redd major minutes. Please Michael Redd come back when you’re healthy. You are killing us. He shot more bricks than the highest level in brickbreaker(WIDE OPEN) Jodie Meeks came of the bench finally hitting shots & I hate to say this. I kind of miss Luke Ridnour.LOL. Seriously when he’s not hating him & Brandon play well together. Also if I’m the only one that could have told you to make Ty shot a jumper on that play. WOW. He’s definitely legit. Also the Bucks helpside Defense and Bogut’s blocking abilities are non existent. We have 2 defenders. Jennings does his best to contain. Luc is lockdown. Aside from that its a freeway. Lets get rid of Hakim Warrick for something. Go after Mcgee from the Wiz. We’ll even take Brandon Bass. What do coaches think about. How can’t a hustle guy get any minutes. Big mistake.
I kind of feel for Brandon being in this Market. Knicks he could have been the cornerstone of something great in 2010-2011 season. We could have built a dynasty. His talent may go unnoticed like all the great guards who’s team never amounted to anything. As his career progresses. No one wants to play in Miluakee. I still cant believe we didn’t take this guy. Even if we get Lebron or whoever. Who’s the supporting cast????
Trevor Ariza is hooping. Aaron Brooks I see you. Derick Rose keep it up young’n. If he gets it the N.B.A. is in trouble. Nate Robinson hold your head. You don’t want to be in N.Y. Hopefully you’ll go to a winning team & can be instant offense of the bench. Play like you did in summer league(SLMVP) & you could start for a few teams. If Aaron Brooks could start in this league so can the Great. Thanks mustache man. Point taken. LOSER-ACE VENTRUA
Lastly Brandon Jennings plays nothing absolutely nothing like A.I. He may have looked up to him and wear braids & #3. He can have scoring outburst like him. Already he shoots better from 3 & his midrange is young money.(Use more Pick & Roll-Phil Skiles A.I. was always a scoring guard. I know he’s politically correct. He plays like Brandon Jennings and he along with this strong rookie class. Was a much needed breath of fresh air for this corporate LEAGUE. Will the Blake Griffin for R.O.Y. PLEASE STOP. IS RICKY RUBIO IN THE RACE AS WELL-
I have been saying Tyreke is the next big thing…
