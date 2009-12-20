Take it to the Limit

If only we could all be like Tony Montana in Scarface with the multiple-screen setup of TV’s at the crib, because Saturday night’s NBA schedule was too hectic to follow with just one clicker. Kings/Bucks, Bulls/Hawks and Spurs/Pacers all went down to the wire almost exactly at the same time — and not to mention over on NFL Network you had the Saints in the process of snapping their unbeaten streak against the Cowboys … It took a couple months into the post- Ben Gordon era to figure it out, but the Bulls are better when Derrick Rose isn’t the primary offensive option, and instead able to run the show as a playmaker then go into scoring mode when he needs to (similar to Steve Nash in Phoenix). And with Luol Deng stepping up lately as that guy Rose can depend on to consistently get buckets, Chicago has at least been more competitive … Last night the Bulls were down two with 35 seconds left in the fourth when Rose (32 pts, 6 asts) got the rock and dashed 94 feet in about 0.9 seconds for the game-tying layup. Late in overtime, Rose hit John Salmons in the corner for the go-ahead triple, then with 40 seconds left, Joe Johnson cut the lead to one at the line. After Deng (21 pts, 12 rebs, 6 asts) was called for charging, Atlanta got the ball back with 19 seconds left. Johnson (40 pts, 16-32 FG) put a crossover/hesitation move on Salmons and saw an open lane going to the rim, but he missed the layup, and Rose’s free throws made it a three-point game. Hawks ball, they give it to Joe again, but he misses a three and Rose tracks down the rebound. To the line again with 2.3 seconds remaining, and Rose — in another vintage Memphis Tigers moment — bricks both freebies, but the Hawks didn’t have any more timeouts and Joakim Noah picked off the outlet pass as time expired … In Milwaukee, Tyreke Evans edged out Brandon Jennings in their first head-to-head since high school. With a minute to go in the fourth, Jennings (15 pts, 9 asts) put the Bucks ahead with free throws, and after the Kings scored, BJ snatched two offensive rebounds on the same possession and got himself to the line again with 20 seconds left. Young Money was money on both FT’s to give Milwaukee the lead again, but Tyreke (24 pts) responded by driving and finding Jason Thompson (22 pts, 10 rebs) for an inside bucket. Jennings’ turn, and he recovered a loose ball that Tyreke almost stole and hit Ersan Ilyasova underneath for a layup with five seconds left. The Kings went to Tyreke for the win, and using a pick to get past Luc Richard Mbah a Moute (the guy who should’ve been guarding Kobe the other night) ‘Reke gave Andrew Bogut a cold Euro Step in the lane to free himself for the game-winning layup … FYI, Michael Redd (1-6 FG) was on the bench for the entire last minute of the fourth … Next stop: San Antonio, where the Pacers put the fear of Gervin into the Spurs before Tim Duncan saved the day. Roy Hibbert‘s tip-in gave Indiana the lead with one minute left, so the Spurs naturally went right to Duncan (19 pts, 16 rebs, 3 blks). He actually missed three potential go-ahead shots down the stretch, but on the last one, gathered the ball after a block by Hibbert (20 pts, 7 rebs, 6 blks) and went back up for a dunk with four seconds left. T.J. Ford got his number called on Indy’s last play, but he missed a jumper at the buzzer … The night after Zach Randolph busted him up, Tyler Hansbrough made the wrong end of the highlight again when he got stuck on an island with Richard Jefferson. Lulling him to sleep leaning left, RJ crossed back right and Tyler was damn near out of the screen, clearing the way for a backwards dunk … Earlier in the game, Hansbrough was involved in a play where Matt Bonner fractured a finger on his right (shooting) hand trying to guard Hansbrough. Bonner left the game and came back to the bench dressed like the Unabomber out on a date … Other stat lines from Saturday: Nash scored 15 and handed out 15 dimes as the Suns rocked the Wizards to sleep; Kobe put up 29 points and 10 boards to cut the Nets; Carlos Boozer had 22 and 11 in a win at Charlotte; Baron Davis posted 20 points and 13 dimes and Marcus Camby went for 22 boards and three blocks as the Clips knocked off the Sixers; and Trevor Ariza put up 31 points on the Thunder in a win … Another night, another rough go for Dwight Howard. After hanging 20 rebounds, 12 points and four blocks on the Blazers in a win, Dwight told NBA TV, “I thought I was playing hockey out there,” against Joel Przybilla. Howard got off eight shots and took six trips to the line; as we’ve said before, it’ll continue to happen as long as Matt Barnes is Orlando’s second-best interior muscle guy … Matt Harpring (who is pretty good as a studio analyst) gets the award for the best line of the Howard interview: “Hey Dwight, your shirt seems to get a little bit smaller every time I see you.” … We’re out like muscle tees …