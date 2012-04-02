Tale Of The Tape For The NCAA Title: Anthony Davis Vs. Thomas Robinson

There’s a little game tonight in New Orleans for the NCAA men’s hoops title. Two big men will have a large say in its final.

Unless you’ve been in a hoops-less cave since October, you know it’s Kentucky’s Anthony Davis and Kansas’ Thomas Robinson we’re talking about. The king of the block against the guy who we’re pretty sure has a master’s degree in alley-oops. Actually, it’s not just us talking â€” Davis has won the Wooden Award, Naishmith Award and the AP’s player of the year while Robinson was the only unanimous AP All-American. The hype has been fulfilled, and that’s a sentiment that too often isn’t the case with players expected to be dominant.

That’s one of the many ways to describe the freshman (Davis gets 14 points, 10.2 boards and 4.6 blocks per game) and the junior (Robinson gets 17.7 points and 11.7 boards). You have to truly watch these guys to understand why five months after these teams met in Madison Square Garden in November, it’s perfect to watch them go at it for the championship. In a matchup of the two winningest teams of NCAA hoops history, it’s one of the better big man faceoffs in years. Here’s how Davis and Robinson’s best highlights square off.

*******

Davis is the shot blocks national leader with 180, which dwarfs Robinson’s 36 this season. Yet they’ve each contributed two of the defining stuffs of the season. Whose was better?

Robinson stopped Missouri’s Phil Pressey with a huge, literal game-saving block at the Phog right before the Big 12 Tournament. Last possession against one of the best drivers in college this season.



Davis’ block victim was North Carolina’s John Henson, back in December. Carolina was down one and stayed that way after Davis made up about 10 feet in one bound, blocking a game-winning attempt.

