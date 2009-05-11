Talk Smack: Cavs vs. Hawks Game 4

Will LeBron dispatch Atlanta with another dominant performance? Will the Hawks man up, fight through their injuries, and live to fight another day? Talk about it with the Dime Crew here as it happens …
The Hawks man up please they are going to be fishing like Kenny Smith says. They are horrible and have a big ass crybaby, LeBron wanabe named Josh Smith that is why they are losing. He needs to get his ass in the paint and stay there and leave the jump shots to the guards because his sucks. As for my Cavs its a wrap it is the King’s world.
Dime has long fostered an anti-LeBron bias here — I see things haven’t changed.
@ post 2 What the fuck are you even talkin about? Who was on the last cover of DIME? You don’t have to be on this website
ATL hangin around…
That’s just JBFC’s gimmick.
I’m just thinking out loud here — but any chance the Haws might have a reliance (ie promissory estoppel) claim against the NBA if they lose this game? Might Section 90 be of significants?
I bet Sasha’s broken nose and facemask, and the fact that he just didn’t pass the ball to LeBron (resulting in a TO), are not isolated incidents…
I’m sure Dime’s praying for a Cavs loss so they can shit all over LeBron tomorrow.
Question: How has better facial hair – Mike Brown or Mike Woodson?
It’s gotta be a tie, Look like they spend they pregames gettin everything on point
A: Mike Hunt
No contest. Mike Woodson is the Steve Harvey of NBA facial hair.
Just turned on the game (I thought it started at 5pm) to see Wally drive past Mo Evans for a dunk. Wally?
Mike Oxlong
Bibby is just killin the Hawks
Bet LBJ goes 3-7 for threes, scoring 34 points…
@The Answer
What are you talking about?! Half the people think we jock Kobe. The other half LeBron. Why so much hate? I was talking about LeBron having a King-sized broom in the office earlier today.
Nice passes over the last few possessions. I liked Smith’s dime to Bibby that led to Marvin’s FTs.
Mike Brown just said LeBron reminds him of Tim Duncan with his basketball IQ.
@Austin
5PM?!?! Just because you live on the West Coast doesn’t mean you have to adopt their clock? You should be like the Blazers and still keep East Coast hours.
The clock on my computer is still on EST, that’s all I’m giving you.
this series has shown Josh Smith’s true colors
immature player who can’t shoot worth a damn
i guess its biased to enjoy watching the best player in the league ….
@Austin
Of course you found a way to get TD’s name in the mix in an Eastern Conference playoff game completely unrelated. We could play Six Degrees of Tim Duncan to try and find a connection…
@AP — Mike Brown said it, not me.
Flip Murray is definitely my favorite player on the Hawks. Marvin (hometown) and Joe tied for second. Josh Smith is like 10th.
Does anyone else think TNT’s touch screen play analysis is just stupid? It really doesn’t help you visualize anything, and then they just show the clip anyway. C’mon TNT, let’s step it up a notch.
I recently moved to the Central Time Zone from the Eastern and it’s f*cking my sh*t up real bad. Working til 10 here = missing the entire first game of every series. Miserable.
If Fratello is the Czar of the Telestrator, what does that make Kenny? The Peasant?
lol that’s cold
Anyone else not going to watch Hawthorne or any of these other TNT shows? Jada Pinkett Smith is hot for an older woman but everytime i see her in those commercials, cuz they are on ALL THE TIME, I go flaccid…am I the only one who thinks TNT absolutely crushes your soul with repetitive commercials?
Bibby with another airball. Him and Horford ain’t even catchin rim…
Mark Cuban better watch the fuck out… K mart would probably off him regardless
Man, this series is garbage. No intensity, Hawks don’t play d, never attack the rim, and don’t even pretend to guard Lebron…..I’m gonna check out the hockey game…..yeah, that bad
@Flash — TNT and TBS are the worst. Millions of Tyler Perry commercials. If my girl hadn’t forced me to watch “Leverage” (which is actually very good) I was gonna boycott it just on GP.
Does the African American community enjoy Tyler Perry, because every person I’ve talked to hates that show.. A few black friends included..
I know that Cleveland does a great job of getting back in transition, but do you think Atlanta should try to force the issue more in transition? Mike Woodson and his awkward “just for men” goatee might get his team to play a little bit harder if there was always a possibility of a showtime dunk at the end of a play.
The Cavs are just an unrelenting force…I know Denver is playing solid ball right now, and maybe you can blame the weak comp for the Cavs, but they just impose their will on teams, both offensively and defensively. They never look remotely rattled, journeymen like Joe Smith are climbing over younguns for rebounds, even Wally goes for post-ups and fadeaways…If Ray Allen is a cyborg, and Sasha Vujacic is the Machine (the most undeserving nickname), what do you call the Cavs?
Delonte! Philly stand up!
Delonte’s dunk on Marvin was harsh.
Nice throwdown
@ 26
Will Smith’s previous wife musta been REAL ugly
Did you see that collection of clownage sitting behind LeBron when he just inbounded the ball? That was like a “Making the Band” reject reunion.
I’m actually hoping either the Hawks or Mavs win just so there is not a ball-less Wednesday this week
Just getting in here. These Hawks are trying to make it interesting…guess not, LeBron just hit a three.
where’s mark jackson?
Mama there goes that man…
That Nike commercial was the sh*t! Pretty funny. Was that supposed to be Kobe with the hat on??
After seeing that Delonte dunk on SportsCenter, I’m sure the Hawks will just turn off the TV.
If you talking about that muppet joint, Yea that is Kobe lol!
Junk had me cracking up and it’s close to real life the way LeBron is all happy and excited and Kobe is just coolin lol.
Hey not for nothing, if the Hawks don’t win this expect Josh Smith to go back at the coach and he might be joined by 1 or 2 more players. Big unravel.
That sequence of missed 3’s sums this series up…they just aren’t going to win, the fates are conspiring against them…
How many threes are they gonna miss in a row. Damn Joe Jeezy (shouts out to the homie…).
