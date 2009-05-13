Talk Smack: Celtics vs. Magic Game 5

#NBA Playoffs #Paul Pierce #Dwight Howard #Boston Celtics
05.12.09 9 years ago 28 Comments

The Celtics would seem to have all the momentum tonight, back at home after escaping Orlando with a win on Big-Baby‘s game-winner on Sunday. This is a crucial game for the Magic – how will they respond? Talk about Game 4 here with the Dime Crew as it happens …

