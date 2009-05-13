Talk Smack: Celtics vs. Magic Game 5

The Celtics would seem to have all the momentum tonight, back at home after escaping Orlando with a win on Big-Baby‘s game-winner on Sunday. This is a crucial game for the Magic – how will they respond? Talk about Game 4 here with the Dime Crew as it happens …
Kind of surprised that Redick is starting tonight over Lee.
Be it the Celtics or the Magic . . they’re going to get slaughtered by the Cavs . . . I would really like the Magic to win to at least give the Cavs somewhat of a challenge . . . The celts mortgaged their future for that one ring last year . . . it’s about time for Pitino to come in and F things all up for them again!
“Reggie’s Toughest Defenders”… Michael Cooper, Joe D, Alvin Robertson, MJ, and Reggie Lewis … no Knicks anywhere …
Barkley: “the reason why i said orlando was going to win this series .. and they are going to this series is … because they have better players overall”. Genius.
And somebody tell Webber that when he’s sitting on the right side of the table, he shouldn’t turn right all the time hahaha
C’s gonna lose this game. Ray has passed the ball to the other team at least 5 times tonight.
Scal might be able to hit a three, but he’s the worst defender I’ve ever seen. he literally can’t guard anyone. even battie has burned him once tonight.
HE’S TERRRRRRIBLE.
STEPH!!! Such a head case.
Marbizzle for shizzle dizzle !!!
When did Big Baby become our 2nd best player?
GET THE HELL OFF MY C’S!!!!!!
@ jed, when KG and Powe went down and then Big Baby discovered his smooth J haha. He’s ballin!
Crazy ass turnaround… thought the magics was going to win for sure.
WOW – Rondo’s shot CLEARLY grazed the NET, did not touch the RIM, should have been a shock clock VIOLATION…and the refs just gave the home job to Boston….
If you’re Orlando, you HAVE to get that rebound off the Ray miss. They’ve been beaten to loose balls way too many times tonight.
Granted the Magic blew a 14-pt lead and couldnt get a rebound…they just F-ed their season…
@16
that’s what got them back in the game basically. defensive rebounds been killing orlando.
boston again pulls out this nail-biter. what’s new? nice coaching by doc to make dwight shoot free throws.
the magic are a team full of chokers outside of Turk
Steph just earned himself another payday next season with that 4th quarter. He brought em back
Y’all just got Big Baby’d.
What did Shaq say about Van Gundy? Dwight only put up 10 shots? …..
Bring on LeBron!
if you lose to a 14 -0 run you lose all rights to blame the coach.
And shaq should shut the fuck up from his fishing boat….
terrible coaching. and why doesn’t dwight howard get any touches in the last 5 minutes when rashard is throwing up bricks and rafer doing whatever the eff that was
@ 23, that’s what separates boston now from orlando, boston is play-off tested and gets stars to take over in crunch time.
dwight needs to get touches!
Did anybody catch who Marv Albert and Reggie were interviewing early in the game? I just turned to the game then, and I saw someone walking away angrily and Marv and Reggie were staring at each other really awkwardly…did anybody else catch this?
The Marv and Reggie thing was a little joke sketch they made with their statistician pretending to be pissed off and walking away. It wasn’t real. It wasn’t funny either.