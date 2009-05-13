Talk Smack: Lakers vs. Rockets Game 5

The Lakers clearly weren’t prepared for the small, run-n-gun, Yao-less Rockets squad they faced in Game 4. The result? They got run out of the gym. How will they respond tonight? Talk about Game 4 here with the Dime Crew as it happens …
Rockets! Let’s get it!
Rockets might win tonight by 37 points. Book it.
@ post 2 – Put it down! Don’t take another hit!
I like how we looking already…go rockets
Fish on the post-up. Nice!
(he missed the post up)
Just got back from a family gathering. What happened in the Boston game?
Orlando imploded
Orlando imploded, again.
Is it me or does Lamar Odom take more layups than any 6-10/6-11 guy in the League? He hardly ever dunks.
(but he got an easy look and Brooks can’t do nuthin with Fish in the post. too bad it took 5 games to figure that out)
@ Austin
Magic up big in the fourth. marbury goes off for 12 in the quarter, brings em back, orlando chokes away a gimme.
Of course Celts don’t win if refs don’t miss an easy Rondo airball-shotclock violation and say it hit rim(it didn’t) celts get the ball back and take the lead. game.
the magic just can’t keep a lead.. Boston came back again.. this time.. they won
This is the Lakers team I expected to see over the weekend.
definitely not fond of the “Nosebleed Cam” they’re pushing
Give him a break. Dude’s back is corrupted
I’m not just talking about this game, I’m talking about all the time. And it’s not a bad thing. Two points is two points.
Kobe made a smart play on Ron Arrest and took him out of the game. Will Stu Jackson have the balls to suspend Kobe for that Elbow…NOT
Nice of the Rockets to show up tonight… they cant rebound, cant box anyone out and I have to admit, I’m enjoying watching Battier be turned into Kobe’s little bitch!
Bynum sure plays like a puss for someone who has been hailed as the savior
Good to hear Ron Artest was mouthing off before the game that they’d win tonight… makes the beatdown even better!
Do any two announcers/analysts say Pau Gasol’s name the same way?
Why are the Lakers winning? Nobody can guard Pau Gasol…
I still laugh everytime I see that Dwight, D-Wade, Chuck videogame commercial no matter how many times I see it.
Speaking of Dwight me and my cousin were talking earlier and got on the subject of why the Magic won’t win the east this year. The verdict Dwight doesn’t get mad enough. He always walking around smiling acting goofy. If anyone ever got this guy mad watch out. I mean he should be fouling people for even thinking about coming into the paint instead he’s getting pushed around and complaining to the ref’s. Don’t get me wrong I think his personality is something that makes him marketable but dude save that for off the court.
Yea….Bynum lookin real pussy…
@ Big Shot
Don’t forget when Shaq came in, he was likeable and goofy too, wearin the mickey mouse hat, backflippin into pools, breakdancin. It took Hakeen eatin his soul in the finals to wake dude up. But you right tho. He needs to get mad one time and dudes’ll fall into line. Boston makin a comeback and he can’t even get a touch? He should lose it.
@ 22 and 24, agree with you 100%. seems like dwight needs to step up in owning the team, demanding the ball. losing a 14-point lead in the 4th is frustrating as hell.
lamar doesn’t like to dunk, he has said it. his team always tells him to dunk, he just doesn’t like it.
@the answer: lol, we know not to take predictions from u anymore lol… LAKERS ALL THE WAY! ASK ABOUT’EM!
40 – Forty – 40 Points – Rockets worst playoff lost in Franchise history . . . you guys missed out on a awesome twittercast we had last night . . .where were all the Houston Fans? Hope you guys enjoyed your 2 days of glory! Now deal with the aftermath!
You Laker fans are pathetic…Who cares about your victory las night.. your playing a Rocket team that has no Yao or T-Mac or even Deke. The Rockets are extremely short handed.. and should lose to L.A.
Its not an accomplishment to beat an injured team. You should have done that in Game 4.
Houston’s season is all but over.. its just a shame that the Lakers are having trouble putting them away.
Rockets w/o T-Mac…..better, waaaaaay better!
@craig990 its just a shame u have so many excuses