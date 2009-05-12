Talk Smack: Nuggets vs. Mavs Game 4

After Melo’s jumper to wrap up Game 3 for the Nuggets, a Denver sweep seems predestined. The Dallas faithful still believe in Dirk, J-Kidd and Co. though. Talk about Game 4 here with the Dime Crew as it happens …
The entire state of texas smells like defeat… I mean, bull sh//
These pretzels are making me FIRSTy.
This should be a goodie. We got Mark Cuban callin’ people punks and pushing camera men and Josh Howard ready to fight refs…owwwwww!!!!!!
-cgf
purely because mark cuban acted like a bitch i want the nuggets to win.
hey dallas (looking at dirk, ok terry is ok), nail some clutch shots and you wont have to resort to fouling to try win.
go sonics
Number of K-Mart dunk/glares: Hopefully 50.
I feel like K-Mart lives for this stuff. Gets to glare on National TV and knows that everyone is watching what he does.
Game 3 was Dirk’s toughest loss of his entire career? Wow. None of the Finals games when Dwyane Wade turned into John McClane were tougher?
I’d like the Nuggets a lot more if they wore the dark blue unis more often. They don’t even look tough right now.
So excited! My buddy ordered me a Birdman t-shirt today!
lot of talk on local denver radio about the long rest being a possible liability if they win tonight. nuggs could have a week vacay if they close. the nuggs are rollin, 7 days off is waaaaay too long for my comfort. cavs are looking at the same possibility.
plus I got game five tix. its probably bad mojo to root against my team, but a home close out would be sweet.
I noticed how on Dallas’ first possession, Kidd got the tip and threw it to Dirk right away, got it back and then brought the ball across midcourt. Chauncey just did the same thing with Carmelo. Is that an old point guard’s thing, to get your top scorer used to the feel of the ball right away?
Everytime Carmelo hits a three it’s gotta bring back memories. Can we just classify this Denver and Dallas as a rivalry now.
Waiting on this game to get physical.
Funny banter between Chuck, Kenny and Macy during their lil segment.
@Austin –
How great would this goon Denver squad be in those old Alex English-era Nuggets unis?
I think Kidd just kissed a lay-up in off the glass and then the camera panned to George Karl picked a piece of food off of the scorers table.
Ohhhh jus a nassy nassy nassy DUNK!
huge dunk!!!!!
Poll question: Over/under on Nuggets tattoos. The line is set at 85.
poppi gee… Mavs would have to demonstrate SOME qualities before there could be a rivalry… whining doesn’t count
Antoine Wright is in for a looooong night. LOL
@Pat — Those unis were the best. I wonder if the kids in the office even know who Alex English is.
Where is Birdman?? They said he went to the lockeroom…HE HAS THE RUNS!!!
Chauncey has that look in his eyes – like he wants to f-ing step on the Mavs throats right now.
uneeda I have to agree with that. Still if they can win tonight and show they ain’t scared then it might be something. They really got to step up and bully the bullies.
This lookin like a hood squad vs. a prep team..cept for J-Ho lol.
Franklin High School’s own Jason Terry is in the ballgame. Get buckets, Jet.
@ak
karl keeps a bowl of cough drops and he chomps on them through the game. he loves ’em.
@ Austin,
Pretty sure AP, Katz and CGF wouldn’t know Alex English if he showed up at NRF and started shooting their faces off.
@Calvin — Are you serious about the cough drops? That’s just weird.
@Pat Cassidy,
Alex English is my cousin. He’s my cousin Pookie’s dad
-cgf
Chauncey has crept into my Fave Five during these playoffs.
Applebees 2 for $20!?!? Oooow!
Josh Howard admitted he’s playing at less than 70 percent. Well, good thing the Mavs have former Top-20 picks Antoine Wright and Gerald Green, plus Jerry Stackhouse.
Josh Howard is playin’ like Ron Howard….
See man this why I didn’t even want Dallas in the playoffs!
Man I wish the Suns had done better. I promise this would have been a way better series with the Suns playing.
George Karl should only talk in Daniel Plainview’s voice for the rest of the night. “DRAAAAAAAAINNNNNAGE!!”
NICE – Kenyon smacks Brandon Bass and then stares him down while simultaneously glaring/smirking.
@ab
gods truth, the big guy goes through a bowl of lozenges a game. loves ’em.
I read an article that said karl punched pete marovich in a game and then pulled off some dudes toupee in the following fight that broke out.
Does Melo get suspended for that slap attempt?
See that is what I am talking about. Barera trying to hold Melo. FOR WHAT? Jason Terry pointing instead of stepping sayin I’ll bust that A##.
They gotta go at Denver! Denver is straight punkin these dudes.
Attempt no. See you got to frustrate them and make them mad and get Denver out of wack. None of them dudes think long term really, cept Chauncy prolly, you just have to get under their skin.
Antoine Wright’s eyes are bleeding.
@Poppi Gee –
You are 100% right. There isn’t one guy on the Mavs’ roster that the Nuggets would think twice about before giving a shove/hard foul/etc. No fear of or respect for them whatsoever.
Dallas should sign Nate Robinson this summer and give him Barea’s minutes (plus some). He’s tougher than anyone they have.
LOL AB can you imagine if the Nuggest had Nate, aww man straight wild’n out!
How long ya think Chauncy gonna stay in the game. As smart as he is and stable I could see dude in the game for bout 3 to 4 more years doing well.
How old is Kidd? How old was GP when he retired? Chauncey can at least play that long. He’s a beast when it comes to keeping in shape and working out in the offseason, and his game doesn’t rely on speed/quickness, i.e. Parker, Rose, Monta, etc.
Meanwhile on pros vs. joes you got Robert Horry, Antoine Walker and Zo!
LOL I don’t even know what to say for Toine lol.
That’s not even fair: Zo just stopped playing and is still jacked. My favorite NBA guy on Pros v Joes was X-Man. He could barely move.
On Pros vs. Joes you can just tell it ain’t nothing but a chump change money check for Strahan as host lol.
Aww man that UFC 2009 game looks like that is going to be a buy. I got the last one and had females tappin dudes out lol.
….Man I wish the Suns would have made it.
Ain’t nobody on Denver really going at Shaq.
Kevin Barnes is a fake thug who fit right in the fray.
J. Rich got hood in him most def.
It would have been a real series.
man they are handing out flagrants left and right this league is so pathetic. almost as pathetic as the dallas defense and rebounding.
@GEE — That UFC game does look dope.
I haven’t seen Pros v Joes in a minute. Wasn’t Joe Rogan hosting it before? Or some Joe Rogan-type dude?