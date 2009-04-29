NBA Trade Rumor: Tayshaun and Rip to the Hornets

04.29.09 9 years ago 29 Comments

Lessons learned during the first round of the ’09 playoffs: (1) KG makes a bit of a difference. (2) The Pistons cannot start next season with the same roster. Some parts of the Rasheed/Rip/Tayshaun trio need to go. (3) James Posey isn’t enough help for Chris Paul. (4) The Spurs are human.

We’ll hear a million rumors over the off-season about how to address these four problems. Here’s the first one – merging Nos. 2 and 3.

A few league sources whom I respect have said that the Hornets may try to take advantage of Detroit’s possible housecleaning this off-season, with their eyes focused on Richard Hamilton or Tayshaun Prince (or both). David West could be part of one of those deals, but it’s all speculation at this point. Still, you can’t help but wonder if it’s time to start over in New Orleans.

As a quick reminder, Rip is slated to make about $11 next year and Tayshaun gets about $21 million over the next two seasons. The Hornets don’t have any really attractive contracts – if these two teams were to make a deal, it would have to be for a player instead of the prospect of financial freedom. I can’t imagine New Orleans deciding to part with West to bring those two guys on board. If they were to do so, would they really be in a better position than they’re in right now?

