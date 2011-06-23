Team Dime Wins Their First Game At The Chosen League In Philly

If you play basketball and are from Philly, then chances are you know about The Chosen League. Founded by Rahim Thompson in 2002, well over 1,000 players have participated in the free summer league for high school student-athletes, with over 60 players going on to play Division I basketball. This summer, we decided to get our Fat Joe on and sponsor a team, with last night being our first game against Watch Dog Music. Here’s what went down…

Ky Howard (The Shipley School) started the game on his own run, scoring the first seven points for Dime. After a 7-2 run, Watch Dog Music called a timeout, but we would continue to work hard and extend the lead until Watch Dog’s Mike Wilson (Rise Academy) and Keith Richardson (Washington High School) began to utilize their talent and make things happen. Richardson would keep the game close scoring eight-straight points, getting to the basketball the foul line at will. Wilson would put his team up four with six minutes left in the half, but Dime’s Shawn Williams (Vaux High School) stepped up on the defensive end and tied the game at 35 apiece by halftime.

In the second half, Richardson came out with a more aggressive approach, but Dime’s Tyreek Riddick (MCS Charter High School) came up clutch to help make a run late in the fourth to tie the game up at 62. Howard scored another basket to put us up two, but Wilson attacked the rim with a right-hand layup to tie the game up. The game would continue to go back and forth over the next three minutes until Wilson tied it up 70-70 with 11 seconds left.

Williams brought the ball up, and as he was double-teamed he passed it to Howard in the corner who then dribbled through three defenders, attacked the big man standing in the paint and go fouled, heading to the line with 2.2 seconds left. Howard missed the first free throw, but he stepped away from the line, took a deep breath and knocked down the second to put Dime up one, 71-70.

After that, Watch Dog Music called an timeout when they had none left and received a technical foul. And while Riddick stepped to the line and missed both, on the next possession Williams was fouled by Wilson and split at the line with 0.8 seconds left to go up 72-70. Game over.

Dime Magazine

Ky Howard (Shipley) â€“ 33 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

Shawn Williams (Vaux) â€“ 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Tyreek Riddick (MCS) â€“ 9 points

Watch Dog Music

Mike Wilson (Rise) â€“ 20 points, 4 rebounds

Keith Richardson (Washington) 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block

Jaree Cooper (Olney) â€“ 8 points, 5 rebounds

