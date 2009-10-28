Team Flight Brothers Kick Off The Season For Lynn English

I’ve told you about the perks of my job before, and yesterday was no different. Our friends at Reebok flew me and a couple other writers down to Boston to visit Lynn English High School, whose basketball squad holds the No. 1 spot in the preseason rankings.

When we arrived at the legendary high school, which was named to the U.S. News and World Report listing of the Best High Schools in America last December, we had no clue what was in store. Not only were we surprised with the following events, but so was the entire school.

In an effort to raise overall school spirit, and with a huge football game later in the week, they decided to pack the gym for an afternoon pep rally that featured an unforgettable performance by Team Flight Brothers. As always, the dunks were amazing including a couple over some Bulldog cheerleaders.

Because Lynn English is a Reebok-sponsored school, the event also celebrated the launch of the new ATR (Above the Rim) sneaker collection. Although they weren’t on hand, word on the street was that the Bulldogs will be rockin’ those kicks in team colors for the upcoming season.

In addition to the pros in the house, I also got to chat with the high school players that are the stars of the guys and girls teams this season – Jarell Byrd, Ryan Woumn and Kayla Murkison. These three were great to talk to and excited about the upcoming season. They also took part in the festivities by getting dunked on by members of the TFB crew.

