Team Philly To Test Their ‘Summer League Crown’ vs. Kevin Durant, John Wall & Washington, D.C.

After Philadelphia’s NBA All-Stars held it down in their home city and beat an All-Star squad that included LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul, Hakim Warrick declared they were the “champs” of the summer league circuit. But I think most people had to take that with a grain of salt. The originators of all of this is Washington, D.C. and their Goodman League team. They beat the Drew League, and everyone else for most of the summer. So it was only fitting that we would get a clash of the titans.

The continuation of the Battle for I-95 will be going down on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. at Calvin Coolidge High School in the nation’s capital. It will also stream live on iLinkSports.com for $.99.

Philadelphia’s NBA All-Stars might lack for star power, but they more than make up for it with their grit and toughness. Lou Williams, Tyreke Evans and Kyle Lowry destroyed the ‘Melo-led squad in what was deemed an upset by most outsiders. We’ve often complained this summer about the merit of some of these games. While they’re fun to get the players together and run games, not everyone always takes it serious. In fact, as great as some of the highlights have been, the atmosphere during Philly’s last win was the best part. Can they repeat that against an equally gritty DC squad?

The Washington team is bringing out the goods, led by perhaps the two guys who have put in the most work this summer, Kevin Durant and John Wall. They will be joined by Jeff Green, Michael Beasley, Nolan Smith, DeMarcus Cousins and Greg Monroe.

Floor tickets and general admission seating will be available online and at the door. Prior to tipoff, there will be interactive activities for children, including a mini-camp and an autograph session.

