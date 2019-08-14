Team USA Lost By 19 To A Team Of G-League And Overseas Players In A Scrimmage

08.14.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves may no longer the owners of the most embarrassing scrimmage loss of the season after reports poured out of USA Basketball camp in Los Angeles on Wednesday that a rag-tag group of G-League and overseas players stomped all over the national team in a 36-17 win in a scrimmage open to the media.

It’s not quite as sensational a story as Jimmy Butler taking the third team and beating up on the first stringers in the now-infamous post-trade request practice in Minnesota, but for a national team where the major story has been the players that have turned down the chance to play this summer, it’s not a great look.

