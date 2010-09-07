Team USA routs Angola before matchup with Russia

No complaints about Team USA’s Labor Day destruction of Angola: Scoring 121 points in a 40-minute game is about as perfect as you can get on offense, and more importantly moving forward in the World Championship bracket, Team USA didn’t take their foot off the pedal, holding Angola to just 10 points in the fourth quarter when the game had been long over … Chauncey Billups (19 pts, 5 threes) and Eric Gordon (17 pts, 5 threes) led the sniper brigade outside, and even Derrick Rose knocked down three triples. Rudy Gay (17 pts) and Kevin Durant (17 pts) added buckets from mid-range and inside, highlighted by Rudy’s head-at-the-rim lefty dunk where he went back down the court staring at his hand like Booker T … Your obligatory Russell Westbrook highlight was a two-hand breakaway dunk where Russ hung in the air so long, he could have dunked it, caught it on the way down and dunked it again. Can you imagine the damage that guy would do if he were coming off the bench for an NBA team and could go 100% for stretches of 5 or 10 minutes like Nate Robinson? He’s looking to dunk everything and he can jump with anybody … The Clippers are going to look back at this tournament as the summer they lost Eric Gordon. It’s not a stretch to say EJ will be open to making his NBA home in another city when he becomes a free agent, and this summer everybody is learning how good he really is … In yesterday’s Smack we said this would be a great time for Andre Iguodala to re-discover his game. He finished with 6 points, 7 boards, 4 assists and a couple of guys dunked on in 15 minutes. Solid game from him … Next up for Team USA is Russia, who 20-pieced New Zealand by controlling the boards (41-25) with their noticeable size advantage. Future Knicks center Timofey Mozgov put up 16 points, while 6-9 Andrey Vorontsevich had 18 and 11 boards … Did you ever think you’d see the day when one of Allen Iverson‘s basketball fashion innovations — in this case, the arm sleeve — could be pulled off by a gigantic Russian dude and nobody would think twice of it? We’re surprised we haven’t been seeing Tunisian ballplayers rocking cornrows and Greeks with neck tats … As if simply being a pro athlete wasn’t motivation enough to stay in shape, some guys get extra money for being fit. Derrick Caracter‘s contract with the Lakers — a non-guaranteed deal common with second-round draft picks — will become guaranteed if he weighs in under 275 pounds on Sept. 10. (James Toney could have used a clause like that before his MMA debut.) This isn’t the first such contract clause we’ve seen in the NBA: Sean May is one example who comes to mind. We’re assuming Caracter has been getting after it in the gym lately, because just showing up in one of those Insta-Slim shirts isn’t going to cut it … We’re out like Toney …
Heard Lamar Odom has got a pre-nup weight clause with his Kardashian…
Is Derrick Rose still with Adidas? If so, they won’t like that pic of him in the sweet Jordan hoodie to much! Maybe its a pre NBA picture.
If Steph Curry wasn’t on such a ridiculously short leash, this team would be much better. He is the best guard on the roster. He is going to dominate this year at the point guard position. I think by year three he will be the 2nd best PG in the NBA behind Deron Williams. Also it’s absolutely ridiculous that OJ Mayo got cut from the squad. Eric Gordon is playing out of his mind also. I knew he had it in him. Does anybody else see the eerie resemblance to Mitch Richmond in Gordon’s game? Chauncey doesn’t belong on this team. And if I hear Fran say D.Rose is better than Deron Williams one more time I might slap the shit out of him. Kevin Durant is going to be special.
2012 roster should look like so
Deron Williams Steph Curry Chris Paul
Dwayne Wade OJ Mayo Brandon Roy
LeBron James Kevin Durant Joe Johnson
Chris Bosh Amare Staudemire Carmelo Anthony
Dwight Howard* Tyson Chandler Kevin Love
Pick the three you wanna take away
As long as the starting 5 looks like
Deron Williams
Kevin Durant
Lebron James
Carmelo Anthony
Dwight Howard
@hoopster plz stfu lol i know were all entitled to our own opinions but steph curry will not be better than chris paul, derrick rose, rajon rondo or john wall….dont get me wrong he will def be an all star but to say he will be the 2nd best pg is ludicrous and take out 3 players only 12 players are on the team smh…
hoopster think he is an expert… but he is making a fool outta himself
Is it me or is every single pg that’s been coming out of the draft being called the top 5 pg within 3 years? Curry can shoot lights out, Rose and Westbrook are lightning quick with incredible athletic abilities. There is just so many quality point guards coming out right now it seems like everyone is top 10 by default just because they can either out jump or out quick the veterans.
Tyson, Mayo and JJ arent going to be on that ’12 team (unless people drop out).
Williams, Paul
Kobe, Wade (Dont care how old Kobe is, him being there is gonna make the team play/practise harder)
Durant, Melo
Bosh, Amare
Howard
Those gotta be locks. But i suspect players like Noah, Griffen, Evans, Curry, Gordon, Westbrook, Wall, Rose and Rondo are gonna get a serious look aswell.
yeah noah plays for france dumbo
yesterday was nice for highlights there will be one more sort of interesting game today which is argentina brazil. lithuania is gonna destroy china
@hooper5013, Im sorry, this has to be said… you not including DWade in the starting line up is a joke.. If Wade was in these worlds hed be dropping like 30pts a game easy.. he was the best players in the Olympics on the USA squad even coming of the bench and since then has had 2 amazing seasons for the heat.. he is the only player the heat has and still he dominates.. I still think Wade gets disrepected to the extent that people like Kenny ‘The Jet’ reckons that Durant is better.. Wade has been the second best player in the game since 08 after Lebron.. If the lakers had Wade theres no wat they get taken to 7 agaisnt the Celtics.. Guy does more than just scoore (Kobe).. guy does it all..
If wade had any talent around him at all he woulda won at least a couple more NBA chips by now… even if he was on the Cavs roster this past two years he woulda reached the finals and upstaged Kobe as a superior player.. Man give this guy his dues… Not disrepected for Kevin Durant.. PLEASE….
My bad, didnt know Noah had dedicated himself to the French team. Would he turn down a spot on the ’12 team if he had the opportunity?
common sense, i’m high on dwade but all that “if he played on the lakers, he’ll do better than kobe” is just straight foolish. D-wade is elite but till kobe retires, kobe’s the alpha SG.
@hooper, chauncey belongs to the team. He’s their veteran presence. Wat game are u watching???
“The Clippers are going to look back at this tournament as the summer they lost Eric Gordon. It’s not a stretch to say EJ will be open to making his NBA home in another city when he becomes a free agent, and this summer everybody is learning how good he really is.”
Any causal fan already knew this. Only the morons comparing him ro Ben Gordon because of the names didn’t know. Also, I don’t see how Eric Gordon would choose to play anywhere else if the Clippers play well this year AND he can play with up & coming Griffin? Take into account the amount of money the Clippers can throw at him, and it’s pretty silly to state this is the summer they ‘lost’ him.
Careful Dime, some Clipper Beat writer’s gonna crawl up you ass for that one! LOL!
I dont know if EJ is a LOCK to leave..
If the Clips can show MARKED improvement with Griffin and Kaman down low they dont look so bad. EJ, BoomDizzle, Thornton aint so bad on the perimeter.. I could see him staying.. Clips one of those UNDER teams that just needs the right mix and they up and running.. They got talent..
@ Common Sense
You mean before or after Kobe banked in the 3 in his face??
But i feel you on the Durant blasphemy lol all those NBA insiders say some weird shit sometimes.. Barkeley always good for some dumb shit and Kenny RARELY says silly shit but happened to mouth fart that Durant better than DWade line lol
Lots of quality guards and forwards but what happened to all the big men?
Dwight Howard…….
@ Lakeshow
Thornton in DC now. Clips’s only weakness in their startin 5 is that they don’t really got a legit small forward. Shoot, they got Travis Outlaw and Steve Blake from that Camby trade and they let em both go.
Clips came into this summer needin a small forward, didn’t sign any. Coulda made offers on Rudy, Barnes, whoever, but didn’t. Hopefully Aminu can step in.
@ common sense
rippin another dude for puttin Durant in the USA starting 5 is as funny as rippin Kobe to build up D-Wade.
In 2 years, Durant could easily be startin over DWade cuz Coach K has already stated he likes Flash’s energy off the bench. It ain’t broke so they probably won’t “fix it”
And in response to “If the lakers had Wade theres no way they get taken to 7 agaisnt the Celtics.. Guy does more than just scoore (Kobe)..”
cuz apparently, only Kobe gets ripped for WINNING in 7 games cuz Flash coulda done it in 6? Seriously? So was Kobe’s 15 boards only scoring?
Once again:
@common sense
D. Wade didn’t start in 08 big dog. He is nice though. He is not in ever in Kobe world though just my opinion. No disrespect to you or anything. This is a basketball forum so I am just chopping it up and sharing my opinion.
@Don
My opinion, CP3 is severely overrated. Everybody in the world is hyper critical or AI’s game, but CP3 is doing the exact same thing AI did. Dribble the cover off the rock until the entire defense is guarding him then either shoot a tough shot or miraculously find an open man. CP3 just so happens to have talent on his squad unlike AI. Dont get me wrong Chris Paul is a hooper, but he is not the point guard Steph Curry will be. Derrick Rose isn’t a point guard either. Talented yes, pg no. Wall I am not sold on but maybe, and I love Rondo’s game but he won’t ever be able to carry a squad without 3 hall of famers around him. He is nice though. Just my opinion though no disrespect.
@heat check
Chauncey has been taking terrible shots and forcing his way to the rim and hoping to get hit for free throws thats not very point guard like. USA has no true point guard on the team right now except Steph Curry period. And because he got hurt, he had to play his way back in the rotation. During that time D. Rose got his scoring up and Chauncey is living off reputation. Which gives Curry a short leash when he is in. He is playing hella timid. If he lets go the US becomes a MUCH better team. I think everyone on the team is talented. I just don’t think many of them have high bball IQ’s which the PG position requires.
Rose goes out and leads team USA at PG with absolutely no offensive scheme being run and MFers are still hating on him. Even though the team hasnt lost yet and has only really had two close games. Now Niccas like hooper posting Bull$h!t like “Rose isn’t a real PG” if Rose ain’t a PG, then what the hell is he? 2guard? small forward? GTFOH with the lame non knowledgable basketball analysis.
I’ll ask this question again
How well did other American PGs do in FIBA play? How well did the PGs do in FIBA play under RAt Face…uh i mean Coach K?
yeah, I have a feeling those cats weren’t too far off seeing as how the PG has the biggest adjustment going into FIBA.
chicagorilla why are you so mad that we have different opinions. I am not hating on D. Rose he is NICE. But if you think he is running that team I disagree with you G. FIBA is a big adjustment for PG’s. Chris Paul had his lunch taken from in 08 a good number of times. So I am not knocking Rose. He has carries the team at times as an individual, but he doesn’t really make the squad better. Thats all I am I am saying big dog