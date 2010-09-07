Team USA routs Angola before matchup with Russia

No complaints about Team USA’s Labor Day destruction of Angola: Scoring 121 points in a 40-minute game is about as perfect as you can get on offense, and more importantly moving forward in the World Championship bracket, Team USA didn’t take their foot off the pedal, holding Angola to just 10 points in the fourth quarter when the game had been long over … Chauncey Billups (19 pts, 5 threes) and Eric Gordon (17 pts, 5 threes) led the sniper brigade outside, and even Derrick Rose knocked down three triples. Rudy Gay (17 pts) and Kevin Durant (17 pts) added buckets from mid-range and inside, highlighted by Rudy’s head-at-the-rim lefty dunk where he went back down the court staring at his hand like Booker T … Your obligatory Russell Westbrook highlight was a two-hand breakaway dunk where Russ hung in the air so long, he could have dunked it, caught it on the way down and dunked it again. Can you imagine the damage that guy would do if he were coming off the bench for an NBA team and could go 100% for stretches of 5 or 10 minutes like Nate Robinson? He’s looking to dunk everything and he can jump with anybody … The Clippers are going to look back at this tournament as the summer they lost Eric Gordon. It’s not a stretch to say EJ will be open to making his NBA home in another city when he becomes a free agent, and this summer everybody is learning how good he really is … In yesterday’s Smack we said this would be a great time for Andre Iguodala to re-discover his game. He finished with 6 points, 7 boards, 4 assists and a couple of guys dunked on in 15 minutes. Solid game from him … Next up for Team USA is Russia, who 20-pieced New Zealand by controlling the boards (41-25) with their noticeable size advantage. Future Knicks center Timofey Mozgov put up 16 points, while 6-9 Andrey Vorontsevich had 18 and 11 boards … Did you ever think you’d see the day when one of Allen Iverson‘s basketball fashion innovations — in this case, the arm sleeve — could be pulled off by a gigantic Russian dude and nobody would think twice of it? We’re surprised we haven’t been seeing Tunisian ballplayers rocking cornrows and Greeks with neck tats … As if simply being a pro athlete wasn’t motivation enough to stay in shape, some guys get extra money for being fit. Derrick Caracter‘s contract with the Lakers — a non-guaranteed deal common with second-round draft picks — will become guaranteed if he weighs in under 275 pounds on Sept. 10. (James Toney could have used a clause like that before his MMA debut.) This isn’t the first such contract clause we’ve seen in the NBA: Sean May is one example who comes to mind. We’re assuming Caracter has been getting after it in the gym lately, because just showing up in one of those Insta-Slim shirts isn’t going to cut it … We’re out like Toney …