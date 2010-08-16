Team USA smashes France to wrap up World Basketball Festival

If Sunday morning’s roster cuts didn’t give you an idea of what kind of USA team we’re going to see at the World Championship later this month, Sunday afternoon’s USA vs. France exhibition hammered the point home. This squad is going to press and trap and run and shoot — that’s why big men Jeff Green and JaVale McGee were deemed expendable, and how the U.S. destroyed Tony Parker‘s guys at Madison Square Garden … In a 30-piecing full of breakaway dunks and transition buckets, Rudy Gay led the way with 19 points and more than a couple video-game crams, while Chauncey Billups hit for 17 points in just 15 minutes, and Kevin Durant added 14 points and 8 boards. If you missed the game, check out Dime’s live-blog coverage, where we were all over the action on the court and in the crowd … After the game we got up with Durant, Tyson Chandler and Stephen Curry, among others, and will have highlights of those conversations later today. Next stop for Team USA is Madrid, where they’ll play Lithuania and Spain in pair of exhibitions, before going to Athens to play Greece before the WC tourney. Coach K said he’s not making any cuts right now, but only 12 guys will make it to Turkey … Judging by yesterday’s game, Russell Westbrook should be on notice. With Chauncey shooting France’s faces off, Rajon Rondo handing out gifts like Nino Brown on the holidays, and Derrick Rose, well, being Derrick Rose, Westbrook didn’t see the floor until the fourth quarter and didn’t really do anything to stand out while he was there. Kevin Love also barely played, but he’s dealing with a minor calf injury … The star-studded crowd for USA/France included TP and Eva Longoria, Joakim Noah, Ronny Turiaf, John Wall, Spike Lee and Toney Douglas. Around the time that game was over and Puerto Rico vs. China began, the celeb roll call was basically down to Jason Thompson and this one dude was saw get whacked on “The Sopranos.” … PR and China played a solid game, though; it was way better than the PR/Brazil scrimmage at Rucker Park the other day, where the Harlem fans were booing the lack of effort on both sides … Carlos Arroyo and J.J. Barea were sharp with their handles and passes, guiding PR to the win. Renaldo Balkman got a good reaction from the Knicks fans and actually played like he hadn’t smoked a bowl in the locker room. And after some debate, we decided Larry Ayuso is the Puerto Rican Ben Gordon … Spurs fans might wanna be alarmed: Tony Parker got a great reception at MSG and seemed to really appreciate the love from the fans. Just saying … Yesterday’s exhibition games were the finale of the World Basketball Festival. Over the four days — from Jay-Z‘s concert at Radio City Music Hall to the three Team USA games to the Battle of the Boroughs high school showcase to the party-like atmosphere at Rucker Park and interactive fan experiences — it was an amazing event. And then there were the special appearances by Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Amar’e Stoudemire, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and more all over the city, from sneak spots in midtown to Rucker in Harlem. With the Dime crew having been so involved in the process behind-the-scenes from Day 1, it was great to see it come to fruition and make its mark on the city. Now we all need a day off … We’re out like Jeff and JaVale …