Team USA Cruised To An Easy Win Over Spain In Friday’s FIBA Exhibition

08.17.19 1 min ago

It’s been a tough news cycle for USA Basketball this summer. Before training camp in Las Vegas for the upcoming FIBA World Cup of Basketball, several high-profile NBA stars announced that they wouldn’t be participating with Team USA when they head to China at the end of the month to defend their gold medal, and several others have subsequently bowed out due to injury.

If that wasn’t enough, rumors emerged last week that the men’s national team had suffered an ugly 19-point loss during a scrimmage against the select team, which consisted of G-League players and other fringe NBA prospects. Footage of that scrimmage surfaced in recent days, showing a listless USA squad that didn’t inspire much confidence about their chances in the coming tournament.

Of course, it’s possible that we may have slightly overreacted to what was ultimately a meaningless scrimmage. It’s hard to put much stock into any of these contests until pool play actually gets underway, but nevertheless, Team USA looked noticeably sharper in an easy 90-81 win over Spain Friday night.

Donovan Mitchell and Khris Middleton led the way with 13 and 12 points, respectively, and Mitchell had one of the highlights of the night with this explosive jam in the opening quarter.

