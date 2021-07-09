5 Reasons To Be Excited For The WNBA Vs. Team USA All-Star Game

The 2021 WNBA All-Star Game will be like none before. In a new format, the 12 players who are set to compete for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics will play against the 12 All-Stars, who were selected by WNBA head coaches from a pool of 36 following media, player, and fan votes. The game will tip on July 14 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN in Las Vegas, which is the site of Team USA’s men’s and women’s basketball exhibition tours.

Team USA’s roster includes Ariel Atkins, Sue Bird, Tina Charles, Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Chelsea Gray, Sylvia Fowles, Brittney Griner, Jewell Loyd, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, and A’ja Wilson. They will be coached by Dawn Staley.

The WNBA All-Star roster: DeWanna Bonner, Liz Cambage, Kahleah Copper, Dearica Hamby, Brionna Jones, Jonquel Jones, Betnijah Laney, Arike Ogunbowale, Candace Parker, Satou Sabally, Courtney Vandersloot, and Courtney Williams. They will be co-head coached by Lisa Leslie and Tina Thompson.

Here’s a few reasons why you should be excited for Wednesday’s game.

1. This is probably the best competition Team USA will have all summer

Team USA’s women’s basketball team is super stacked. Like absurdly loaded. There’s a reason they’re pursuing a seventh consecutive gold medal. Who has the size, talent, and range to contain Griner, Stewart, Wilson, Charles, Fowles, and Taurasi?

The answer might only be the All-Star team, which is stocked with a couple players who could give Team USA serious trouble, including Parker, Cambage, Jones and Bonner. There’s an argument to be made for the All-Star’s starting five as a better group than the Olympic team’s five depending on how the coaches decide to stagger players.

Regardless of who starts, if the players take this game seriously, it should be one hell of a competition.

2. Candace Parker gets to play against Team USA

Parker, who won gold medals in 2008 and 2012 with Team USA, two WNBA MVPs, and a WNBA championship has nothing left to prove. But it’s no secret she shares no love for USA Basketball after she was inexplicably cut from the roster in 2016.