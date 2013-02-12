Jabari Parker, Aaron Gordon, Andrew Wiggins And More Are Part Of The 2013 Jordan Brand Classic

The 2013 Jordan Brand Classic announced its field today, a 22-star collection that’s the center of the showcase April 13 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. How many of these players will be back in the New York metro area for the 2014 NBA Draft just over a year later? By the looks of the field, a number of them could be.

Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker, Andrew Harrison, Aaron Harrison and Julius Randle headline the teams, which feature all 10 of ESPN’s Top 100 players. In an interesting split, the Harrison twins will be on separate teams. Wiggins and Parker are on separate teams too, of course, which is Jordan’s way of keeping the top two seeds on the opposite side of the bracket.

From Nike’s release, here’s the rest of the rosters, which includes highlight machine Aaron Gordon:

Additional selections for this year’s event include Joel Embiid (Gainesville, FL/Kansas), Tyler Ennis (Newark, NJ/Syracuse), Aaron Gordon (San Jose, CA/Undecided), Kasey Hill (Montverde, FL/Florida), Kuran Iverson (Waynesboro, VA/Memphis), Rondae Jefferson (Chester, PA/Arizona), Dakari Johnson (Montverde, FL/Kentucky), Matt Jones (DeSoto, TX/Duke), Marcus Lee (Antioch, CA/Kentucky), Kennedy Meeks (Charlotte, NC/North Carolina), Bobby Portis (Little Rock, AR/Arkansas), Wayne Selden (Tilton, NH/Kansas), Noah Vonleh (New Hampton, NH/Indiana), Chris Walker (Bonifay, FL/Florida), Troy Williams (Mouth of Wilson, VA/Indiana), Nigel Williams-Goss (Henderson, NV/Washington) and James Young (Rochester, MI/Kentucky).

Before the Classic, the Barclays will also host a game of 16-and-under international prospects â€” so as to differentiate itself from Nike’s April 20 Hoop Summit â€” which is followed by a game of New York vs. metro area prospects, billed as “city vs. suburbs.”

Hit up jordanbrandclassic.com for more information as the game nears.

Who’s the player you’re most excited to watch?

