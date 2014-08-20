Teams Have More Twitter Fun With #NBAMovies

#Joel Embiid #Twitter
08.20.14

A refreshingly large number of NBA teams have upped their Twitter ante recently, adding photoshops, memes, and general engagement to common posts of team updates and franchise promotions. Many killed it earlier this summer with #NBASitcoms, an amusing exercise in combining the names of players and beloved television shows. It’s seemed inevitable in the interim that #NBAMovies was soon to follow, and today teams finally made good on that certainty.

UPDATE: #NBAMovies is an ongoing contest, and the Sixers might have just won it:

PREVIOUSLY: Some of the top #NBAMovie submissions we’ve come across:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

These two might be our individual favorites. Not only is the photoshop seamless here, but the movies occupy a certain 1980s niche that some especially appreciate:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For our money, though, no team beat the Utah Jazz. What better way than to recall the franchise’s glory years of the 1990s? Modesty and self-deprecating humor are always welcome attributes, too:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What is your favorite #NBAMovie?

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Twitter
TAGSAntoine CarrDEMARCUS COUSINSGeorge HillIMAN SHUMPERTJOEL EMBIIDKARL MALONEKendall MarshallKYLE SINGLERRICKY RUBIOSim BhullarSmackTwitter

