Teams Have More Twitter Fun With #NBAMovies

A refreshingly large number of NBA teams have upped their Twitter ante recently, adding photoshops, memes, and general engagement to common posts of team updates and franchise promotions. Many killed it earlier this summer with #NBASitcoms, an amusing exercise in combining the names of players and beloved television shows. It’s seemed inevitable in the interim that #NBAMovies was soon to follow, and today teams finally made good on that certainty.
UPDATE: #NBAMovies is an ongoing contest, and the Sixers might have just won it:
PREVIOUSLY: Some of the top #NBAMovie submissions we’ve come across:
Forgetting Kendall Marshall #NBAMovies pic.twitter.com/znDdiyxBmi
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 20, 2014
21 Shump Street #NBAMovies (cc: @I_Am_Iman) pic.twitter.com/mmnSTIMOOM
— NBA New York Knicks (@nyknicks) August 20, 2014
Sim Bhullar's Day Off #NBAMovies pic.twitter.com/NF3K71rUl7
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 20, 2014
Hmmm, #NBAMovies! What do you think #Pistons fans?
- The Wedding Singler! pic.twitter.com/jJGZB8TlOx
— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 20, 2014
Boogie Nights #NBAMovies pic.twitter.com/shLLklWAZb
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 20, 2014
Silence of the LANCE #NBAMovies pic.twitter.com/2W7X1Vs6pg
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 20, 2014
These two might be our individual favorites. Not only is the photoshop seamless here, but the movies occupy a certain 1980s niche that some especially appreciate:
Ricky Business #NBAMovies pic.twitter.com/x4Qypnz4iH
— MN Timberwolves (@MNTimberwolves) August 20, 2014
Embiidlejuice #NBAMovies pic.twitter.com/pktadV04iu
— Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) August 20, 2014
For our money, though, no team beat the Utah Jazz. What better way than to recall the franchise’s glory years of the 1990s? Modesty and self-deprecating humor are always welcome attributes, too:
Home Malone #NBAMovies pic.twitter.com/uhafhy28mX
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 20, 2014
Does everyone remember the 90s classic… "Dude, Where's My Carr?" #NBAMovies #ForgotTheHashtag pic.twitter.com/YD1UUhLFBo
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 20, 2014
What is your favorite #NBAMovie?
