Teaser: Dime x New Era “24 Second” Pack (Limited Edition)

We told you yesterday as part of the release of our 7 Foot 7 Foot mixtape, that 2011 marks the the 10 year anniversary of the birth of Dime. With that, we told you that you’re going to be seeing a bunch of unique and exclusive stuff dropping for our loyal readers. While we can’t tell you much at this time, we did want get some buzz going for our next project slated to drop: the Dime x New Era “24 Second” Pack. Here’s what we can tell you:

We got with New Era to create two different caps, with only 24 releasing of each design. Note: These caps will not hit retail and will not be sold. When the time is right, we’ll let you know how you might be able to get your hands on one, and one lucky person will win the both for a complete set.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.