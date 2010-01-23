Tell ‘Em Why You Mad, Son

Three straight L’s at home. Scalabrine calling himself a starter. Big Baby assuming the role of crowd-antagonizing Bad Guy. Yeah, it was definitely time for Kevin Garnett to get back on the court. The day after being named an All-Star starter to surprisingly little objection (so-so stats and 11 DNP’s), KG returned for Celtics/Blazers with plenty of pent-up anger to unleash … First half, Garnett (13 pts, 2 blks) was receiving an entry pass when he shoved Rudy Fernandez to the floor and got whistled for a foul. While KG was arguing with the ref, Andre Miller casually poked the ball out of his hands, so KG gave ‘Dre a forearm shot to the chest without taking his eyes off the ref or even breaking his sentence. We believe doctors call that the Bully Reflex … Boston was up two with under a minute to go in the fourth and looking for a dagger when Rajon Rondo darted past Martell Webster but somehow blew an open layup. After Webster hit a jumper to tie it, Paul Pierce (24 pts) had a chance to win it. But instead of taking his trademark pull-up, Pierce went all the way to the rack and ran over Miller (28 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts). Offensive foul. Portland then tried an inbound lob to LaMarcus Aldridge, but that didn’t work … In overtime, Ray Allen‘s only three of the game put the Celts ahead with 40 seconds left, and after Aldridge bricked a jumper, Tony Allen got a breakaway dunk to push the lead to three. With no Brandon Roy (hamstring), the Blazers went to Fernandez, who missed one three, then missed an unnecessarily wild trey where he must have not realized how much time was left … There was no historic performance for Kobe at MSG this time, just your standard 27-point effort with a little questionable shot selection down the stretch. Dime’s Gerald Narciso was in the building and recapped most of the Lakers’ win HERE … The best game of the night was actually Hornets/Timberwolves. Kurt Rambis made some risky moves — twice in the last 10 seconds Minnesota was down by three but he had them go for two — and it almost worked. The first time Al Jefferson (25 pts, 13 rebs) scored on a quick post-up, then after Peja‘s free throws made it a three-point game again, Jonny Flynn got a layup plus-one. Tied up, Hornets ball with three seconds left: Chris Paul (23 pts, 9 asts) inbounded to James Posey, and when Posey showed handoff, everybody followed CP and gave Posey a clear path for a layup at the buzzer … We know the Wolves don’t have much experience in close games, but who decided to play Banarama’s “I’m Your Venus” during a crucial juncture in the fourth quarter? That’s when you’re supposed to play something from the 300 soundtrack … Grizzlies/Thunder also went down to the wire. It was tied with about 20 seconds left when O.J. Mayo missed a jumper and Kevin Durant (30 pts) got the rebound, but Marc Gasol ripped it out of KD’s hands to give Memphis another shot. Rudy Gay (25 pts) got an iso on Durant and drained a jumper in his eye for the game-winner … Derrick Rose (32 pts, 5 asts, 3 stls) dominated Steve Nash (8 pts, 7 asts, 5 turnovers) last night, and when the Suns tried to play zone, he tore that up too. But the play everybody will be talking about is what D-Rose did to Goran Dragic: Rose got out in transition and took a long lead pass from Tyrus Thomas. Dragic got the idea to jump with him, and Rose hammered a vintage Latrell Sprewell cocked-back two-hander on his dome. NASTY. Usually guys get dunked on when the offensive player is on the run. Rose stopped, gathered, jumped and still crammed (with two hands!) over a guy who’s taller than him … The ESPN announcers were doing an on-camera segment and you could see this douche-tastic Bulls fan getting in the camera shot and acting like a tool. Then to the surprise of no one, the guy pulls up his jersey to reveal Joakim Noah‘s number. We wish we were making that up … Other stat lines from Friday: Dwyane Wade had 32 points and 10 assists to beat the Wizards; Danny Granger put up 25 points to lead the Pacers past the Pistons; Jarrett Jack dropped 27 points in Toronto’s win over Milwaukee; Thad Young scored 22 off the bench as Philly upset the Mavs; Jamal Crawford scored 24 off the bench as Atlanta knocked off Charlotte; Kyle Lowry posted 23 and nine assists off the bench in Houston’s win at San Antonio; Stephen Curry gave the Nets 32 points in a blowout; and Dwight Howard posted 19 points and 15 boards to beat the Kings … After that game, Orlando’s sideline reporter asked Dwight about “dusting off” Anthony Johnson before AJ went into the game one time. “We call (Johnson) ‘Tyrone Biggums‘, so that’s why we did that,” Dwight said. So they were dusting pretend-crack off his shoulder? … We’re out like Bananarama …
Lebron on the other hand, by the age of 25, has an MVP, a scoring title, and a finals appearance under his belt. And 5 of his 7 years in the league, has resulted in a trip AT least to the conference semi-finals every year. Garnett was a first round casualty for 6-7 years straight, untill he was joined by Sprewell and Cassell, who handled the last shot taking duties, while Garnett did his customary statsheet stuffing. Leading to his lone MVP award, at 28 years old. He then went on to have a series of playoff-less seasons, before landing in Boston. Garnett in no way, shape of form, accomplished more in his first 7 years, than Lebron did.
I love reading the responses to the articles posted on Dime. They are a true insight into the depths of human stupidity.
For instance, a PLAYER is given credit for a TEAM’S success, and a PLAYER is blamed for a TEAM’S failure. Both of these ideas are intuitively flawed, and the history of basketball reinforces the fact that they just don’t hold true.
Also, the GREATNESS of a player is judged on his STATISTICS. Frankly, why do we even have MVP or DPOYs? Those are both subjective awards based on many factors, not just objective statistics. The same goes for the selections to the All-Star game. It makes sense if you want to base awards and selections solely on statistics (i.e. socring champion, steals champion, rebounding champion; even if the statistics don’t tell the whole story of a season or they are kind of boring or lacking, at least you are being consistent). But you can’t say that one player is more deserving than another of a subjective award/selection based on his objective statistics without sounding like a moron.
The worst part: a lot the responders here are consistent in regards to their statements and stances, but they are only so when it comes to certain players. But, regarding other specific players, consistency goes out the window and biases come out in full force. Where I’m from, people call that hating or d–k-riding, depending on what you are saying. And no, I’m not only talking about KG. Many of you do the same thing to LeBron and Kobe. LeBron will do X, and a person will somehow hate on him about or despite it. Kobe will do X, and that same person will saddle up and ride him like his special someone in Colorado.
when dirk got 20,000 you damn near had an entire article dedicated to him. not even so much as a mention of tim duncan, the greatest power forward of all time? i mean no mention of the refs fucking him at 19999 and now nothing on breaking that? i mean he is one of 3 active with 20,000 and 10,000 and one of 7 all time with 20,000, 10,000 and 2000 blocks and nothing, sip, zilch, nada?
1. If you want to knock KG for needlessly getting in people’s grill, fine. But the whole “KG only picks on small guys” is myth perpetuated by ignorant fans and writers. Go to youtube and search “KG vs Amare.” And then people said that KG was “picking on” poor Jerryd Bayless for crawling on all fours on defense against him–except they don’t seem to remember he already did the exact same to David West and others. KG is an equal opportunity asshole, but it’s fun to pretend he only picks on smaller players.
2. Like the writer said, he didn’t even look or turn his attention away from the ref when he popped Dre Miller for poking the ball from him. As in, he didn’t care who it was. As in, how is that bullying on little guys when you don’t even know/care who it is?
3. People also keep perpetuating this idea that KG “has never been a clutch player ever” or disappears in crunch time (post #20, 23, 27). I agree that his game isn’t made for a “one possesion, have to make it” situations. He can’t create his own shot like Paul Pierce, nor does he have the pure shot of Ray Allen, where you can draw up a last second play to get him open for a jumper. So with the Celtics it does not make sense for him to the last shot, but he still has on many occasions, and did even more in Minnesota. KG does not shrink in crunch time. Remember, during the 2008 championship run, KG outscored Paul Pierce in the 4th quarter in every playoff series. Every. Series.
I never said Garnett wasn’t a clutch player. I said Sprewell and Cassell were the ones who took the last shots on that Wolves team that went to the WCFs. Garnett has always been a player who deferred alot to his teammates in situations where a last second shot was required. That’s not hating on him, that’s just how it was. And there is an expectation, that when you have a 100+ million contract, that the team lives and dies on your ability to come through when it matters most.
