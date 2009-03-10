Tempers Flare in Portland and Wade Makes His Case for MVP

Late in the third quarter of last night’s Lakers/Blazers game, Rudy Fernandez was going for a breakaway layup when Trevor Ariza whacked him across the forehead and caused Rudy to take a nasty fall, after which he got taken out on a stretcher. And in the ensuing near-brawl, B-Roy was more fired up than we’ve ever seen him; he was really trying to rip into Ariza, saying afterward he wasn’t so much pissed about the foul but about Ariza talking smack as Rudy was still laid out … Ariza was hit with a Flagrant II (and automatic ejection and seemed to be a product of Lakers’ frustration and the brewing mini rivalry between these two teams, but we’re not 100% sold that Ariza was trying to hurt Fernandez. Hit us with your thoughts … This morning the Blazers said that Rudy sustained some soft tissue bruising and had to stay in the hospital overnight, but he should be alright … OK, we officially don’t get Portland. In the course of eight days, Portland 20-pieced the Spurs, eked out a win over Indiana, got blown out in Denver, barely survived the Wolves — then last night they go out and dominate the Lakers from start to finish … Keeping Kobe relatively neutralized (26 pts, 11-29 FG) while picking apart the Lakers’ D from all angles, the Blazers were simply better in every facet of the game. Brandon Roy scored 27, Travis Outlaw had 22 off the bench, and Joel Przybilla pulled down 18 boards … The fact that D-Wade didn’t emphatically clinch the MVP last night just shows how tight the race will be this year. In a double-OT thriller, Wade threw up 48 points (15-21 FG, 13-18 FT), six boards, 12 assists, four steals and three blocks against the Bulls, just doing whatever he wanted to on the offensive end of the floor. He also knocked down three buzzer-beaters, including the absurd game-winner when he ripped John Salmons with three seconds left and dropped a running three at the horn … Afterwards, Wade said, “Coach said we had a timeout left. I was about to call it, then I said, ‘Naaah.'” … If it’s true that some of the Hawks are a little salty because Joe Johnson has too much freedom on offense, they need to keep a copy of last night’s Hawks/Hornets game in the DVD bank for future reference. In snapping N.O.’s seven-game win streak, Atlanta looked as good as they have all season while Johnson dropped 30 points (11-21 FG) to carry the offense and everyone else contributed to a stellar defensive effort … In fairness, you could see last night why some guys might be disgruntled: Joe Jeezy definitely has the green light to do whatever he wants. At his worst, he’ll take bad shots over multiple defenders, and the trickle-down effect is that everybody else gets caught in that “If I don’t shoot it now, I might not get it back” mode you see in high school and with the Washington Wizards. But at his best, Joe simply takes advantage of what the defense gives him (i.e. Byron Scott having Rasual Butler guard him) and sets the tone offensively … But the real story was ATL’s defense. After initially pressuring Chris Paul 94 feet proved pointless, the Hawks settled into just protecting the rim like their playoff spot depended on it. They took control during a five-minute stretch of the second quarter where the Hornets went scoreless, and throughout the game snuffed David West at the basket, forced CP into six turnovers, and had N.O. taking bad shots at the end of the shot clock. And when they couldn’t play solid textbook D, the Hawks would just mug the guy going to the basket … Case in point: D-West (16 pts, 20 rebs) got clobbered one time going in for a shot, and when the refs didn’t give him the call, we were kind of fearing for Acie Law‘s health as a pissed-off West ran back on D while Law brought the ball up. Fortunately, West didn’t pull another Mike Miller move … The Hawks’ play-by-play man on Chris Paul (24 pts, 10 asts, 3 stls): “You just can’t help but think about what might have been.” Color commentator Dominique Wilkins: “Yeah, that’s why you try not to think about it.” … Nobody is really talking about the Rockets, but they’ve quietly won 10 of their last 12 after knocking off the Nuggets on the road yesterday. This McGrady-less Houston squad is kind of modeled after the Spurs: The offense runs through a dominant big man with passing skills, they’ve got an ultra-quick point guard (two of them, actually) who can penetrate into the core of the defense, they have solid outside shooters and scrappy glue guys, and everything is predicated on tough defense. If they keep the game at their desired pace and get stops, Houston can hang with anybody in the League … Last night the game appeared over when Shane Battier hit a corner three that put Houston up by seven with a minute left, but Chauncey Billups (28 pts) answered with a quick three and Nene scored to bring Denver within two at the 22-second mark … It was a three-point game a few seconds later when a confusing/controversial series of no-calls and close calls really decided it. After Battier blocked a Billups layup and the ball headed for the sideline, J.R. Smith was in position to get it before Kyle Lowry basically tackled him (no call). Chuck Hayes dove for the ball and may or may not have saved it (close call) right to Lowry, who called timeout. The Nuggets announcers were both livid that no foul was called, and utterly confused as to why the Rockets were given the ball, and Houston was able to close it out at the line … Some big stat lines from Monday: Ben Gordon dropped 43 points in that loss to Miami; Rip Hamilton put up 29 points and 14 dimes in a win over Orlando, while Dwight Howard posted 27, 14 boards and four blocks in the loss; and Caron Butler went for 27 points and 10 boards in a win at Minnesota … Did you see what happened before the Gonzaga/St. Mary’s WCC championship game? One of the St. Mary’s players dunked during pre-game layup lines — which is apparently against the rules, and gave Gonzaga a technical free throw before tip-off. The Zags won easily anyway, so it’s not like it mattered, but what kind of 1967 Lew Alcindor crappy rule is that? … We’re out like arcane rules …
CP3 not getting drafted by the Hawks will haunt Hawk fans for a very VERY long time…
those who missed the 11 comments…everybody was talkin about wade being the MVP. i’m not against this idea but people really forget quickly…one huge game and everybody is for wade. it wasn’t long ago when lebron got that near-tripledouble in NY and everybody was saying that the MVP race is over. NOW Wade is the clear MVP. just wait people…there are still games to be played.
and btw Wade is definitely playing the best in the L right now
Since ’82, every MVP winner has come from a 50 wins team. Wade has no chance of being MVP this year (except the lockout year of course).
Before all of you jump on me, I’m not saying I agree with that criterion, but it is a fact.
Last year’s finals teams are getting a little bit of a thug reputation this year. Ariza’s stunt looks worse when you pair it with what Bynum pulled earlier this year. And people are a little tired of the act from guys like Perkins and Garnett.
Great game from Wade though. Three buzzer beaters in one game is pretty rare.
Sorry, I meant for “(except the lockout year of course)” to be in the previous sentence.
No one deserves the MVP more than Wade… Just AMAZING
I love D-Wade even if he is on drugs
Really I felt like Ariza was going for the ball, but still if you poopin off at the mouth afterward then Roy should have Melo’ed that sucka in the jaw.
Again here is to LA and Portland meeting in the playoffs.
Mind you also if LA and Portland was to meet, LA has trouble winning in Portland even if they had homecourt and it a fight somehow happens where Kobe, Pau, or L.O. get suspended …it could be interesting.
How bout Batum holding up two fingers after dunking on Pau twice. Didn’t know Batum had that in him to mock.
Again with the fight if it’s Utah, anyone that gets fouled that hard outside of Boozer or Deron the rest of the team will just walk around like nothing happened.
Wade is going wild son!
Per Andrew Ayres is an NBA editor for ESPN.com:
“Flash scored 48 points with 12 assists while making 15-of-21 shots (71.4 percent) against the Bulls. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, only one other player in NBA history has scored that many points and had that many assists in a game, while having as high a field goal percentage. On March 18, 1968, Wilt Chamberlain had 53 points and 14 assist, while making 24-of 29 shots (82.8 percent). Wilt also had 32 rebounds in that game.”
Before anything else, of course I have to say it…WILT WAS THE MAN…WE CAN’T FORGET HE DID IT IN THE BIGGEST POSSIBLE WAY INDIVIDUALLY…CRAZY…
Wade is playing out of his mind and he looks like the strongest competitor in the L right now…That is my MVP. I get the argument about the best player on the best team, but I need to give it to the hardest working man in the biz that is carrying his squad to Ws too…If the Heat win 45-48 games that would be an amazing feat. With Jermaine Oneal not giving much and no definable sidekick Wade is doing Everything you could ask for…
People talk of Kobe’s killer instinct and I get that, but you look at a Chris Paul and a Dwayne Wade and they really make you feel good about the game…
If Jermaine finds some of his game and gets in a rhythm the Heat has a chance to get to that 4th seed, but even if they don’t Wade is playing “LIKE” the best player in the L right now…
point blank period…
Wade only had this “one big game”?
if the Hawks drafted CP3, there will be no CP3. Mike Woodson would have ruined his career and made him into a bust.
LOL @ “If Jermaine finds some of his game…”
Kudabeen that junk is lost man lol, I mean just gone.
It’s like the lochness monster or bigfoot, only seen by some individuals once a year or something.
Kevin K. preach on!
I am shocked Young ain’t here screaming Detroit.
Gotta give it to the Pistons, and nothing due to coaching, but they seemingly got that ol hunger.
The Dr. J move and the 1 hand alley oop. Whew Pistons are looking nice.
@ kudabeen
if the lakers and blazers meet in the playoffs i dont see anything but their youth equaling a quick series for the lakers. maybe a sweep even…
@kudabeen
like i said i can live with Wade as MVP, he’s had enough crazy games all year BUT i pointed out that people always concentrate on the last game althoug MVP is for the whole year. and so when people post “Wade is MVP. period” after one monster game i have a problem with that. you just can’t say “PERIOD” if it’s for the whole season. you can’t decide on one game only, even if it’s a great one. Lebron/ Kobe/ Howard and Paul had all incredible games as well
The rivalry between Portland and the Lakers is no “mini” rivalry. It has been going since the 70’s. And it is as strong as ever now. The Lakers are HATED in P Town. MAny Laker fans are oblivious as most of them hop on and off of the bandwagon as they see fit to make appearances at LA games to get seen by the media. The Rose Garden is hyped with screaming Blazer fans every game, but especially for the hated Lakers. The Blazers have a huge history with the Lakers. WE HATE THEM UP HERE!
LeBron carried “bad” teams on his back just like Wade is now and the reason he didn’t get an MVP is because his team didn’t have enough wins. It’d be very hypocritical for MVP voters to give it to Wade over LeBron based on that.
As long as Wade or Lebron win the MVP I am cool with it, but I got to give the nod to Wade. Hard to discredit what he has done all season. Dude’s a top 3 for DPY and top 2 for MVP. That’s crazy!
Someone send that tape of Rudy getting knocked out to the Charlotte Bobcats and show them how Roy reacted. That’s what you are supposed to do when a teammate gets TKO’d! As far as a dirty play, I think it’s a fine line. Ariza knew it wasn’t going to be a pretty ending, running at that angle that hard. Even I know that.
I felt like TREV was goin’ for the ball too “but still if you poopin off at the mouth afterward then Roy should have Melo’ed that sucka in the jaw.”
Nah Gee – not Melo’d. Melo swung then ran like a runny nose.
ROY should’ve Z-BO’D the sh&% outta him!
KOBE lettin’ off 29 shots!?! Again?!? In another lost?!?
Hope he doesn’t get arthritis in his elbow and wrist.
GOOD WIN FOR THE BLAZERS!!
” OK, we officially don’t get Portland. In the course of eight days, Portland 20-pieced the Spurs, eked out a win over Indiana, got blown out in Denver, barely survived the Wolves â€” then last night they go out and dominate the Lakers from start to finish” –}} YOUTH = INCONSISTENCY
SKIP’S JUMPER will be the death of Orlando.
Detroit still has MAGIC’S NUMBER even with new faces!
I mean really, KWAME was giving them business.
So did Minnie’s HEART leave with Al’s KNEE?
Last night I think DWAYNE WADE became the first NBA player to ever post a 158.3 rating. LOL
Nah seriously, he has been the PERFECT QUARTERBACK for the MIAMI BENGALS all season long.
Good to see SALMONS gettin’ some big media market exposure. He got game.
Lebron has had better numbers than Wade has now in two of the last three seasons and he didn’t get the MVP even though his teams finished with better records than the Heat probably will. In addition, Lebron plays fewer minutes than Wade and often defers more to his teammates because he’s got a decent team around him. I say “decent” because his second-best player is Mo Williams and third is Z . . . that’s hardly a sick lineup. Granted Wade is playing insane ball, but if Lebron doesn’t get the MVP this year the whole award will be even bigger bullshit than it already is.
The MVP race will definitely be a thrilling one down to the wire. What D-Wade did last night was just unthinkable, unteachable, unbelieveable!!!
Will D-Wade stay with Miami long term?
Did you guys really not know that in high school and college you can not dunk in warm-ups after the refs come onto the court?
Not the greatest rule but it has been in place for quite some time…
Yeah The mvp is like the Oscars you don’t win the year you had your best performance…You get it later on…Especially lately…
Either way the NBA will never have set guidelines one what an MVP means, because it is an award to generate buzz and attention to the league…it works very well.
Why is it bullshit if Bron don’t get the MVP? Lebron hasn’t had a team as bad as Miami’s since his rookie year. DWade is AVGing 38 and 11 over his last 9 games. At this pace, and if the Heat keep winnin, this mvp race won’t even be close.
@toan, wades been doin it mostly all season and def for the last 10 games.
@dag, lebron defers to his teammates more because his teammates are better. And wade stll gives you 7 assists (more than lebron) with bums, rookies and d-leaguers so hes defering too. delonte west is prolly the 4th best guy on the cavs yet he’d be the second most consistant guy on the heat. And dont gimme the lebron made delonte/mo who they are crap since delonte has been solid since the celtics and Mo still scored as a buck. If were basin it on singular stats on players only on .500+ teams wade wins mvp, if were basin it on team record turn around wade wins, if we base it on best teams best player than kobe gets it. His 4th quarter heroics alone should give it to him.
@ENEW, the dime crew arent a bunch of dunkers so them not knowin the rule isnt surprisin lol
D-Wade’s stat line was sicccck!! 21 shots to score 48 pts; Mamba 29 shots to net 26 pts… Wade’s been playing outta his mind all year, he deserves the MVP!
[LA Lakers homer mode]
Eff all you hatas! Bynum and Ariza are just following in the footsteps of LaKERs great Kermit Washington! They making him proud! I can’t believe you are hating on my team, look at all our rings! Your teams suck. especially boston. and any team that has a lot of mormans on them!
[/LA Lakers homer mode]
I got a good view on the game and it was nothing more than a play on the ball by Ariza. Good foul. Rudy coming off one foot was only going to lead to a bad result with any collision. As Stu Lantz put it, players nowadays adopted jumping off of both feet because it offers them better control of their body whereas jumping off one could allow for any little contact to throw them completely off with results like this. Also Rudy could have benefitted from taking a quick look back, stopping, pump faking Ariza into the air and taking an uncontested dunk. This was just a bad result on a good foul. As far as the talking smack going on, I find it hard to believe Ariza was talking that much or that hard considering he’s usually very soft spoken.
Toan, one good game for wade? GO look at his last 10 and tell me you still have that opinion.
Dagomar, Lebron plays 37.5 minutes per game and Wade 38.5, not much difference so that argument doesn’t really fly.
I love how the Cavs fans are starting to get nervous about this MVP race and coming out and saying if Lebron didn’t get it last year,its not fair if Wade gets it this year. Classic.
Delonte’s Celtics and Sonics were 2 of the worst teams in NBA history and he was bareley a starter.Everybody on here thought Mo wasnt shit last year now he solid.Yeah okay.Thats the gift of the dude Bron making them better than they appear to be.And Wade whole starting 5 is solid.He showing his ass though but if you aint no contender for no chip how the hell is you a MVP.He definitly a contender but he need to be happy with 1rst team NBA because thats all he getting.And Salmons is terrible.He basically lost that game with that slow ass crossover twice getting plucked easy.Del Negro is terrible also.D-Rose was getting to the rack at will and Ben Gordon was heated but Johnny boy got all the clutch possesions.Wade redeemed himself strong at the end because I thought they was gonna take a L when he cut his dick at the line to win it in the 4th.
And that no dunking rule been around forever fellas.
Mo better than Mario,Wade better than Delonte,Bron better than Jamario,Andy/Big Ben aint better than Beasly/Haslem,Oneal and Big Z a wash.They look like even teams to me.Just 2 of the greatest of all time in they lineups make one a contender now and one will be later.And when he becomes one later he will get his award.
Just blew my other knee out so I am on this site even more than usual…
I am not a Wade fan, but it’s tough to argue against him as the MVP. If it goes to LBJ then it’s simply because of the record which holds true to form usually. And I knew JO had lost some game, but he looks like he lost all of it! Every time I looked up he was falling down or getting pee’d on. Sad.
Ariza didn’t even hit Rudy that hard, if he would’ve gotten ball they would’ve been praising his hustle. I like Roy getting ticked off though. And the Rockets do look pretty tough though.
I aint even going to acknowledge all the whiny shit i know has been spewing around here so i am going to address something else that pisses me off..
Lamar Odom is useless.. yeah he can show up and have a stretch where he reminds you of his potential (which at his age aint even called potential anymore) but then he follows it up with 2-3-4-5 weeks of this bullshit.. Even when he “stepped up” buz Bynum went down i STILL wouldnt believe it.. if there is one thing i hate in B-ball its inconsistence.. shit at least we consistently lose to the Blazers in they house.. man if he would trade him for a straight up defensive/utility SF we golden.. i wanted to trade him for Marion when it was on the table.. Marion’s skills complement Bryants beautifully.. and Marion will CONSISTENTLY play D and rebound.. i dont care if Odom rebounds.. thats all he does..
And Ariza hit Rudy in the head right crybabies?? he hurt his chest.. whatever when peeps was tough like this?? *i been kissed harder by my daughter*..
*2006 – Shaq after hard foul by Jerry Stackhouse*
lol
Detroit will dominate Orlando again if they meet in the playoffs….Poor Dwight…
@29
So now it’s Rudy’s fault Ariza laid him out? Huh? It woulda been a good foul had the game been close but the game was already over so it was a bit unnecessary. It wasn’t much more than a foul (flag 1 at worst) but seriously dude, don’t try and make it Rudy’s fault he got clobbered.
Uh. Arcane?
Maybe you mean archaic.
Arcane is like. Magical.
Wade can’t be MVP when Kobe gets snubbed back in 2006 and 2007, when he was pretty much in the same role that Dwyane is in now.
Did I mention KB was the scoring champ for both seasons? D-Wade, not that he doesn’t deserve to be MVP, hasn’t even won the scoring title yet. LeBron could mathematically still take it.
I love B-Roy, but that wasn’t an intentional foul.
I watched the Lakers lose to the Blazers. When I saw the play in real time, I thought it was just a hard hustle play gone awry. Batum, earlier in the game, had chased down a streaking Laker, and swiped away what looked like a sure bucket. I thought Ariza was trying to do something similar. They were getting beaten thoroughly, in all facets of the game, and the Blazers had just stolen the ball to start this fast break. I thought it was great that Ariza tried to hustle and make something positive happen.
But then — I watched the various replays. I’ve changed my mind. I have to agree with Abbot – over at True Hoops. I think Ariza went into that play with reckless disregard. I DON’T agree with those who say he was headhunting. I think he was trying desperately to make a play, and save a bucket, and send a message. I don’t think he was intending to hurt Fernandez, but didn’t really care if he did.
What leads me to this conclusion? First, the style the Lakers had adopted in the time leading up to the incident. They were trying to shake things up a bit by roughing up the Blazers some. They had been getting some foul calls on them as a result. Not a bad strategy, though. In the past, I know it’s worked with that young Blazer team (though it doesn’t seem to so much this year). Ariza’s play fit with that style – which I’m sure had been dictated by Phil. Second, when I watched the replays again, at the moment of impact, Ariza’s eyes seemed to shift from focusing on the ball to focusing on Fernandez’s head. I’m not positive here, but that’s the way it reads for me. The real kicker, though, was seeing that after the swipe at the ball was complete… after his elbow had connected with the guys head, Ariza grabbed Fernandez’s arm/wrist, and held on/yanked. It was that – more than anything – that send that skinny Spaniard spinning. It was that move which convinced me that Ariza – at least for some portion of that swiftly moving moment – had evil intent. Then, he started talking smack?
So my conclusion was that Ariza started out most trying to save face by making a hustle play, thinking he’d make a block. Then, he either saw he wouldn’t be able to make a clean block, or decided to go for the block and the head shot. And finally, he foolishly and dangerously decided to take the guy down by grabbing his arm.
I don’t care if he’s doing it to Dwayne Wade, or some scrub no one’s ever heard of. I don’t care whether they’re tied with just seconds to go, or getting blown out by 30. I don’t care what the circumstance. That’s just a dangerous and irresponsible act. He earned the flagrant II, and should have been suspended for a game or three as well. Do as I did. Set aside your team hat for a bit, and watch all the video. I think – if you’re honest – you’ll agree.
Wade’s games vs KNicks and Bulls are like 5 times better than LeBron’s game vs Knicks… Wade’s games are more dramatic the games have just about everything that a person is looking for in a great game… And not only did Wade put up crazy offensive numbers, he also did it on the defensive end in both games… 3 blocks and 4 steals….. WADE DESERVES MVP!!!