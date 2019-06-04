Getty Image

Remember Terrence Jones? The former Kentucky standout who spent most of his pro career bouncing between the Houston Rockets and the G League? Well, he’s playing in the Philippine Basketball Association now as a member of TNT KaTropa, and had himself a wild night on Monday as he participated in the 2019 PBA Commissioner’s Cup tournament.

After being leveled on a screen by Phoenix Pulse Fuel Masters’ Calvin Abueva, a man nicknamed “The Beast,” Jones gave Abueva a forearm to the groin as he got up from the ground, then continued upward as his elbow met Abueva’s chin. As Jones walked back to TNT’s bench during a timeout following the incident, he began dancing to Yung Joc’s “It’s Going Down” that was blaring over the speakers, not a care in the world.

On the opposite end of the court, Abueva was plotting his revenge.