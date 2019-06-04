Former Rocket Terrence Jones Got Clotheslined After A Low Blow In The Philippine Basketball Association

06.04.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Remember Terrence Jones? The former Kentucky standout who spent most of his pro career bouncing between the Houston Rockets and the G League? Well, he’s playing in the Philippine Basketball Association now as a member of TNT KaTropa, and had himself a wild night on Monday as he participated in the 2019 PBA Commissioner’s Cup tournament.

After being leveled on a screen by Phoenix Pulse Fuel Masters’ Calvin Abueva, a man nicknamed “The Beast,” Jones gave Abueva a forearm to the groin as he got up from the ground, then continued upward as his elbow met Abueva’s chin. As Jones walked back to TNT’s bench during a timeout following the incident, he began dancing to Yung Joc’s “It’s Going Down” that was blaring over the speakers, not a care in the world.

On the opposite end of the court, Abueva was plotting his revenge.

Around The Web

TAGSPhilippine Basketball AssociationTerrence Jones
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 6 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP