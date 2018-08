Terrence Ross can make any dunk look good. Last night against the Celtics, in the midst of scoring a game-high 19 points off the bench, Ross got out on the break after a turnover and skywalked in for a nice one-handed jam. It isn’t one of his best, but the style points are still there.

Is he the NBA’s best dunker?

