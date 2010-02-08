Terrence Williams Could Be In The Dunk Contest

About 17 hours ago from UberTwitter, Terrence Williams (@TheRealTWill) tweeted something that got the Twitter world in an uproar. Lost by most people because either A) They were watching the Super Bowl, or B) They don’t follow T-Will on Twitter, a seemingly innocent tweet could have huge ramifications this weekend. “Finding out tomorrow if I’m in the dunking contest.” While I’m not quite sure what the dunking contest is, this got me thinking: Who’s out?

1. Nate Robinson – Of all the people that could miss the dunk contest, it’s most likely not going to be Nate. Keep in mind though that he didn’t practice today because of a left groin strain, but then again, he might just be resting for Saturday. Mike D’Antoni announced today that he’s going back to Chris Duhon as the starting PG, so perhaps defending his crown for the second year in a row could help take his mind off of the current state of the Knicks.

2. Shannon Brown – The hype surrounding Shannon has been huge all season. Besides the launch of LetShannonDunk.com, this guy has someone live tweeting on his behalf during every Lakers game. He’s as fit as a fiddle, so expect for him to be dunking – and perhaps winning – this coming Saturday night.

3. Gerald Wallace – Things couldn’t be going worse for Wallace right now. After making his first All-Star Game, the Bobcats forward missed Wednesday night’s game against the Lakers because of his hamstring. Then Saturday against the Hornets, Charlotte tried to hide the defensive superstar after the first half by putting him on Morris Peterson. He clearly hasn’t recovered from his hamstring problem just yet, so look for him to perhaps miss this weekend’s festivities.

4. DeMar DeRozan – DeRozan, who’s ankle caused him to miss five out of the last six games, returned to action on Sunday and played 23 minutes. Depending on how he felt after the game – and feels this week – could determine whether or not DeRozan takes part in Friday night’s dunk-in. If he’s out, perhaps T-Will will take his spot.

5. Eric Gordon – Gordon missed eight games in November, and another three in late January, so he could very well use the rest during All-Star for the second half push. I was kind of surprised to see EG in the dunk-in in the first place, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he bows out for T-Will.

What do you think? Will Terrence Williams be in the dunk-in Friday or the dunk contest Saturday? Should he be?

