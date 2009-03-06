Terrible News For The Suns

Not that I’m a genius or anything, but I know that when I file my taxes I talk to an accountant, and when I have medical issues I talk to a doctor. And for Amar’e Stoudemire, I’m sure he’s busy talking to both.

After Stoudemire was first given the diagnosis after All-Star Weekend that he was going to miss the rest of the regular season, behind inspired play from his teammate Shaquille O’Neal, he had his sights (no pun intended) on the playoffs. But apparently the next playoffs STAT will be playing in is in 2010.

“Not this season, not at all,” said Dr. Pravin Dugel, the Valley eye surgeon who operated on Stoudemire’s detached retina two weeks ago. “The Suns have the same goal – to make sure he can resume his career. “It’s very difficult to explain to anyone how serious this is. It’s more serious than any knee or ankle surgery. The healing is excruciatingly slow and delicate.” Stoudemire suffered multiple tears, new and old, and had a “very large” and “traumatic” retina detachment with blood in his right eye at the time of surgery. There was hope of a return to activity in eight weeks, but Dugel said the recuperation could take months. “Now it’s a matter of just waiting for his body to resorb the fluid,” Dugel said. “So far, it’s resorbing slowly.” The only way to accelerate resorbing of the thick fluid is through surgery, which would require a gas bubble that could cause a cataract.

On thing that is interesting from both a medical and team standpoint is that Stoudemire is not allowed to attend Suns games, although he has expressed interest in doing so. Dr. Dugel says that it is dangerous for his eye to be susceptible to any jarring, and that staying away from the team is the best way to fully recover.

But even after the eye heals, Stoudemire’s future is up in the air. The fact that he was being shopped so heavily for the weeks heading up until the trade deadline suggests that STAT is no longer part of Phoenix’s future plans. And as a free agent at the end of next season, with two major surgeries to his name, despite his age, talent and potential, it might be hard to get a team to invest in him long-term.

What can the Suns do the rest of the season without Amar’e?

Source: The Arizona Republic