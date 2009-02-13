Terry Porter Fired?

Talk about timing. Thanks to a tip this morning from Ben at Ben’s Suns Blog , it looks as though Terry Porter is on the verge of getting canned. Actually, some media outlets are reporting that it’s already happened, but it won’t be officially announced until All-Star Weekend is over and done with.

The early rumors are that Steve Kerr could take over as the Suns’ head coach in the meantime. But odds are, that would make his job of managing an already difficult roster a whole lot tougher.



According to multiple outlets, Terry Porter has been fired as Suns head coach. Depending on who you read or listen to, either GM Steve Kerr will take over or assistant coach Alvin Gentry will take over. Peter Vescey of the New York Post reported that Kerr will take over, and Sports 620 KTAR reported that Gentry will take the reins. Either way, looks like Porter is out despite signing a 3 year, $7 million dollar contract this past summer.

With Porter gone, will that change Amare‘s attitude towards staying in the Valley of the Sun?

Source: Ben’s Suns Blog