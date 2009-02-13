Terry Porter Fired?

Talk about timing. Thanks to a tip this morning from Ben at Ben’s Suns Blog , it looks as though Terry Porter is on the verge of getting canned. Actually, some media outlets are reporting that it’s already happened, but it won’t be officially announced until All-Star Weekend is over and done with.
The early rumors are that Steve Kerr could take over as the Suns’ head coach in the meantime. But odds are, that would make his job of managing an already difficult roster a whole lot tougher.
According to multiple outlets, Terry Porter has been fired as Suns head coach. Depending on who you read or listen to, either GM Steve Kerr will take over or assistant coach Alvin Gentry will take over.
Peter Vescey of the New York Post reported that Kerr will take over, and Sports 620 KTAR reported that Gentry will take the reins.
Either way, looks like Porter is out despite signing a 3 year, $7 million dollar contract this past summer.
With Porter gone, will that change Amare‘s attitude towards staying in the Valley of the Sun?
Source: Ben’s Suns Blog
Hell no! Get me out of here.
Best move Kerr’s made in a really really really really really long time!
terry porter was never the right fit anyway.
and is it just me….or shouldn’t terry porter somehow be involved with the Blazers? it seem that where he belongs…and you know they’d always love him in portland no matter what!
as for phoenix, steve kerr has been making a mess. this team was never really that good except for 1yr in 2005. they’ve been fools gold since. but kerr let d’antoni go (even though i believe d’antoni SUCKS), he traded shawn marion (stat stuffer), traded raja bell and boris diaw. and HE hired terry porter.
steve kerr wasn’t qualified for a front office GM job yet and its showing. just cause you went to school in arizona and latched on for a few chips in the league, it dont make you front office material….
where do they go next?….hire marc ivaroni?
Terry Porter getting fired is/was inevitable. I don’t know that Kerr (or Gentry) for that matter is going to work in the interim. Getting rid of Stoudamire isn’t necessarily a good move for them either. Although if they are getting Aldridge as rumored it may work out pretty well anyway. My feeling is that if you get rid of Stoudamire you might as well get rid of Nash as well and blow up the team. You’ve already moved Diaw, Bell, and Marion the past two years, it’s obvious that era is over.
Porter sucked. I doubt that Kerr will be much better.
Kerr is next on the chopping block.He better go sit under some gm wonderkind and wait for them to need a little help like he been doing since Mike and Timmy.
Kerr is “pulling an Isaiah” taking charge. In a couple of months he will be the one canned.
They need to blow the team up and build around AMARE! He is a top ten player and needs some help. Trade shaq, nash and anything else. The suns arent realistically going to win this year or next, but they could build an amazing team in that time and in 3 yrs with the right players they could be back on top.
Trading STAT would be the dumbest thing they could do
Its about time Porter gets canned!! he sucked or never was the right fit for the Suns. but where would he be a good fit for? I cant think of much else team.
lol @ heckler
for saying the suns weren’t that except for 2005.
so you forgot 06 where this team was playing dallas really tough in the wcf without amare?
what about 07, where they were as good as san antonio?
please please please please tell me this ass clown is out
I cant blame Kerr.. Whoever the owner is he is a fool for breaking up something so successful.. IMO he just used Kerr as a puppet..
If they wouldve kept Joe Johnson they wouldve been won their chip.. If they kept their only defensive big man in Kurt Thomas that wouldve also helped the cause..
What a freakin circus down there. Porter never was the right hire in the first place. Kerr however is not the right GM in my mind. I think that would be a bad move to have him sit in as head coach. As for Amare he is still gone. If I were him Id look at this ongoing fiasco and hop on the first G5 out of town. Phoenix is just a joke right now, I really hope they can turn things around.
Bout time- how many trades do you have to make before you see this guy is not a good coach- the players can only do so much
kerr should resign also he’s a donut
Tough break if true. I hope Terry Porter gets another crack at coaching.
Porter’s bad, but unless he takes Sarver w/ him, the Suns are still a mess and the guy whose fault it is still has a job (and calls the shots.)
Kerr and Sarver go way back, I doubt Kerr’s job is in jeopardy
I think Porter just needed time which they don’t have on an aging veteran team. That’s the reason he was a bad hire. For a veteran team you need a veteran coach. I always thought they should have brought in Rick Carlisle. He would have won a championship with the Pacers had he not had a team full of knuckleheads. Kerr I think is a great GM and knows how to build a team. I love the moves he’s done so far accept hiring Porter. In fact I thjink this team is solid if they find a better coach and a back up solid back up point guard for Nash.
They should hire D’Antoni, lol
Nah, Flip Saunders, Eddie Jordan. Hell even Avery Johnson would fit.
about time
The blame goes all the way to the top: Sarver picking Kerr for GM. Get rid of both Kerr & Porter. As for Stat: does he have the leadership ability to build a team around? I say keep him and give him a shot.
Its painful to watch this team play, knowing what they were capible of heretofore. I believe they can be great again.