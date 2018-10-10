Getty Image

In early October, Kyrie Irving told the world that he plans to re-sign with the Boston Celtics, seemingly removing himself from the board when it comes to free agency in the summer of 2019. In obvious ways, that announced decision is impactful, as the Celtics were already in a fantastic position for the future and that is solidified by the presence of a top-tier point guard at the helm.

However, Irving’s announcement also has an effect on Terry Rozier, the young guard who helped the Celtics reach the Eastern Conference Finals just a few months ago. Presumably, Irving will actually follow through with his choice to stick around in Boston (though it has to be noted that his verbal commitment isn’t exactly binding), which would leave Rozier with a very interesting choice when July 1, 2019 arrives.

Brian Robb of Boston Sports Journal brings word, though, that the proclamation from Irving hasn’t stopped the Celtics and Rozier from “active” discussions about a contract extension. It is unclear as to whether a deal will get done between the two sides before the deadline for any extension arrives on Oct. 15, but the simple presence of negotiations created a stir, in part due to the surprise factor after Irving’s announcement.

With that said, it still makes sense for the Celtics to pursue an extension with Rozier, and it makes sense for Rozier to ink a deal. Boston would be heavily committed from a financial standpoint in the backcourt if Irving returns on a max contract, particularly with Marcus Smart locked up on an eight-figure deal for the next four seasons. However, Rozier’s value is at an all-time high after his “breakout” during the 2018 playoffs and, at the age of 24, there is reason to believe that he can continue to improve.