The expectations couldn’t be much higher in Boston. After last year’s campaign — which saw the team lose to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games in the conference finals while Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward were out injured — there are an abundance of reasons to think the Celtics can win the Eastern Conference and compete for an NBA title.

While Philadelphia and Toronto have the potential to make a serious claim for the conference crown, Boston is the favorite to make it to the NBA Finals from the East. The thing is, though, is that a ton of stuff needs to happen until we get to that point, and in the eyes of Celtics guard Terry Rozier, the team is approaching this season with something of a sense of complacency.

“I feel like we need to get our mind right. Take some time off,” Rozier said, per Celtics.com. “But at the same time, we gotta get out there and just find our way.