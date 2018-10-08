Terry Rozier Isn’t Happy With The Celtics Mindset Entering The 2018-19 Season

10.07.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The expectations couldn’t be much higher in Boston. After last year’s campaign — which saw the team lose to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games in the conference finals while Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward were out injured — there are an abundance of reasons to think the Celtics can win the Eastern Conference and compete for an NBA title.

While Philadelphia and Toronto have the potential to make a serious claim for the conference crown, Boston is the favorite to make it to the NBA Finals from the East. The thing is, though, is that a ton of stuff needs to happen until we get to that point, and in the eyes of Celtics guard Terry Rozier, the team is approaching this season with something of a sense of complacency.

“I feel like we need to get our mind right. Take some time off,” Rozier said, per Celtics.com. “But at the same time, we gotta get out there and just find our way.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSterry rozier

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 5 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 6 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP