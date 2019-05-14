Getty Image

When the Boston Celtics exhausting season came to hard stop after they were tidily removed from the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks, there figured to be a breaking of the flood dams that had been in place all season. With countless reports of unrest within the Celtics locker room, myriad chemistry issues and multiple players upset with their reduced roles, it was only a matter of time before someone on the Celtics roster brought some of those issues to light. It looks like Terry Rozier is that spokesperson.

Rozier had already expressed his dismay with his diminished roll with the return of Kyrie Irving during the season, and in an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” Tuesday morning, always a good place to publicly air grievances against your employer, Rozier got candid.