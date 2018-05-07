Terry Rozier And Joel Embiid Had To Be Separated After Fighting Over The Basketball

05.07.18 15 mins ago

TNT

The Celtics and Sixers met for Game 4 of their second round series in Philadelphia on Monday evening, with the Sixers looking to stay alive and extend the series while Boston looks to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals up 3-0.

Unsurprisingly, both teams came out playing with an edge in what was a sloppy and ugly first half. Late in the second quarter, tempers flared after an offensive foul was called on Terry Rozier and he refused to give up the basketball while trying to plead his case with the official.

Joel Embiid insisted on trying to take the ball away from him and, as has become commonplace in the NBA now, the two fought over who should be able to hold the ball like a kids in the schoolyard. Embiid and Rozier got in a bit of a shoving match over the ball and had to be separated by teammates.

