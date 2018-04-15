Getty Image

The Boston Celtics were in control of Game 1 of their series with the Milwaukee Bucks well into the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon, but a late Bucks rally made things close late.

Neither team was especially efficient on offense for the majority of the game, but they came alive late to hit big shot after big shot, ultimately sending the game to overtime at 99-99. The first big three of the final 30 seconds came courtesy of Malcolm Brogdon, as Milwaukee took advantage of poor rotation decisions from Boston to create a clean look for him on the wing.