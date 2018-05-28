Terry Rozier Said There’s Always ‘Next Year’ To Dunk On LeBron James

Getty Image

One of the most stunning moments of Game 7 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics on Sunday night was LeBron James’ block of Terry Rozier dunk attempt in the third quarter. In a series that had few memorable moments, James erasing his own turnover with a perfectly-timed rejection at the rim sent shockwaves through the series and the NBA world.

Depending on your perspective on the game itself, there were plenty of thoughts about the block in the moment and in the wake of Cleveland’s road win to take the series. Perhaps it was the moment that James finally asserted control over the rock fight that was a poorly-played elimination game by most players on the floor. Maybe you think it was just a foul, and the dramatic stare-down that followed was an overwrought gesture that signified nothing but James’ own hubris.

Basketball is a game of nuance and these moments are always up for interpretation. The block was equal parts triumph for James and failure for Rozier, who could have tried a few other ways to get the ball in the basket. But Rozier’s interpretation after the Game 7 loss was simple: there’s plenty of time left to dunk on LeBron James next year.