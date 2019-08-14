Terry Rozier Rejected Offers From The Knicks And The Suns To Sign With Charlotte

Getty Image

At the start of free agency, Terry Rozier – like so many other point guards in the NBA – was linked with the New York Knicks, the next in a line of potential saviors to restore glory to Madison Square Garden. Rozier also got a lucrative contract offer from the Phoenix Suns, who would eventually give Ricky Rubio a hefty deal later in free agency.

Ultimately, though, Rozier couldn’t turn down the prospect of playing for his new team, the Charlotte Hornets, because of their owner Michael Jordan. Rozier told Jonathan Abrams of Bleacher Report that once Jordan got involved, that was the turning point: