Terry Rozier Rejected Offers From The Knicks And The Suns To Sign With Charlotte

08.14.19 1 hour ago

At the start of free agency, Terry Rozier – like so many other point guards in the NBA – was linked with the New York Knicks, the next in a line of potential saviors to restore glory to Madison Square Garden. Rozier also got a lucrative contract offer from the Phoenix Suns, who would eventually give Ricky Rubio a hefty deal later in free agency.

Ultimately, though, Rozier couldn’t turn down the prospect of playing for his new team, the Charlotte Hornets, because of their owner Michael Jordan. Rozier told Jonathan Abrams of Bleacher Report that once Jordan got involved, that was the turning point:

“Knowing that I want to prove myself in this league and giving me that chance is bigger than anything and [their willingness] to pay me a right amount of money, it was just big and the guy that was behind all that was Michael Jordan. It’s still surreal to me.”

