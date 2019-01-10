YouTube

Say what you will about the Boston Celtics on the court, but they clearly have some of the best nicknames in the NBA. There’s rookie Robert Williams, who fans have gifted the incredible nickname Time Lord. Hearing the Celtics broadcast team discuss the concept of linear time as Williams blocks and dunks his way through the season has really been something.

And then there’s Terry Rozier, who goes by the nickname Scary Terry. It’s a reference to Rick and Morty, the Cartoon Network show that’s created a fervent, if sometimes problematic, following. That nickname has caught on, and Terry has embraced it, and shoe maven Kickstradomis has come through with an amazing colorway for Rozier that puts Scary Terry right on his feet.

Kickstradomis posted images of the souped-up Puma Clyde Court Disrupts specially designed with the Rick and Morty character Terry’s nickname comes from on the toe.