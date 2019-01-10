Terry Rozier’s ‘Rick And Morty’-Inspired Scary Terry Pumas Are Incredible

01.10.19 43 mins ago

YouTube

Say what you will about the Boston Celtics on the court, but they clearly have some of the best nicknames in the NBA. There’s rookie Robert Williams, who fans have gifted the incredible nickname Time Lord. Hearing the Celtics broadcast team discuss the concept of linear time as Williams blocks and dunks his way through the season has really been something.

And then there’s Terry Rozier, who goes by the nickname Scary Terry. It’s a reference to Rick and Morty, the Cartoon Network show that’s created a fervent, if sometimes problematic, following. That nickname has caught on, and Terry has embraced it, and shoe maven Kickstradomis has come through with an amazing colorway for Rozier that puts Scary Terry right on his feet.

Kickstradomis posted images of the souped-up Puma Clyde Court Disrupts specially designed with the Rick and Morty character Terry’s nickname comes from on the toe.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics#Rick And Morty
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSPumaRICK AND MORTYterry rozier

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 3 days ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP