Texas, Duke, Kentucky are salivating over Julius Randle

When it comes to ranking high school basketball players, opinions can run all over the map. One analyst may think a certain kid is Top-10 nationally, while another thinks that same kid isn’t even Top-5 in his own state. And because there’s no solid criteria — much like the NBA’s MVP award — it’s a system built to create varying opinions and lengthy arguments.

Except when it comes to Julius Randle. The sophomore 6-9 power forward at Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano, Texas) is indisputably a top-three talent in the Class of 2013. The 15-year-old interior beast only has real competition from Rodney Purvis, the North Carolina point guard who is already being compared to John Wall, and Kuran Iverson, the bouncy wing from New England who is A.I.‘s cousin.

Over on High School Hoop, Jason Jordan got up with Randle for a 1-on-1 where he talks about his summertime explosion with the Texas Titans AAU program (featured in Dime #50), the long list of colleges after him (Duke, Kentucky, Ohio State and Texas are up there), and how he plans to dominate the prep scene for the next three years. Check out highlights of Randle doin’ work below, and read the exclusive interview HERE.