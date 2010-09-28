Texas, Duke, Kentucky are salivating over Julius Randle

09.28.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

When it comes to ranking high school basketball players, opinions can run all over the map. One analyst may think a certain kid is Top-10 nationally, while another thinks that same kid isn’t even Top-5 in his own state. And because there’s no solid criteria — much like the NBA’s MVP award — it’s a system built to create varying opinions and lengthy arguments.

Except when it comes to Julius Randle. The sophomore 6-9 power forward at Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano, Texas) is indisputably a top-three talent in the Class of 2013. The 15-year-old interior beast only has real competition from Rodney Purvis, the North Carolina point guard who is already being compared to John Wall, and Kuran Iverson, the bouncy wing from New England who is A.I.‘s cousin.

Over on High School Hoop, Jason Jordan got up with Randle for a 1-on-1 where he talks about his summertime explosion with the Texas Titans AAU program (featured in Dime #50), the long list of colleges after him (Duke, Kentucky, Ohio State and Texas are up there), and how he plans to dominate the prep scene for the next three years. Check out highlights of Randle doin’ work below, and read the exclusive interview HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSCOLLEGEhigh schoolHigh School HoopJOHN WALLJulius RandleKuran IversonPrestonwood Christian AcademyReal StoriesRodney PurvisTexas Titans

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP