Texas Fight Night: The Good (Scola), The Bad (Dirk) & the Pacquiao Fight

Amidst some crucial college basketball games and one major boxing match, the biggest upset on Saturday happened when the Knicks snapped the Mavericks’ 13-game win streak. Playing at home, maybe Dirk Nowitzki and crew were preoccupied with trying to get to the Manny Pacquiao/Joshua Clottey down the road, but they never showed up and got 35-pieced. Adding to the unlikely upset was that the last time these teams met, Dallas went to MSG and annihilated the Knicks by 50 … Bill Walker led New York with 23 points (5 threes) off the bench, while Wilson Chandler scored 22, Tony Douglas added 21 and 8 assists, and Al Harrington had 20 points. The Knicks met zero resistance driving to the cup, and were constantly left open to knock down threes (16-30 3PA) as Rick Carlisle spent most of the night looking like he’d eaten a bad chimichanga. Nobody on the Mavs admitted it afterward, but they clearly overlooked this team, while the Knicks freely admitted they were driven by revenge from the earlier blowout … The Nets were at least competitive, but Luis Scola was just a rampaging beast on ’em. On his way to 44 points (20-25 FG) and 12 boards, Scola dominated the offensive glass, was automatic with that mid-range jumper, and somehow the Nets kept losing track of him as he got a ton of easy layups right at the rim … J.R. Smith dominated the fourth quarter of Nuggets/Grizzlies, scoring 16 of his 30 points as Denver turned a tied game after three quarters into a rout. Smith (7-12 3PA) got it going when he put Sam Young‘s hand on the ground and stuck a three over him in the final seconds of the third quarter, then in the fourth he made a few more of those quick-release treys. By then he was just running heat checks, taking step-back fadeaways and pulling in transition … Other stat lines from Saturday: Joe Johnson scored 26 points in Atlanta’s win over Detroit; Dwight Howard had 28 points and 15 rebounds as Orlando beat Washington to push their win streak to eight; and George Hill had 14 points and 11 dimes to lead San Antonio past the Clippers … If you recorded the Pacquiao/Clottey fight and you don’t want to know the results yet, consider this your SPOILER ALERT … It wasn’t a particularly good fight, or a close fight, but it went the distance and Pac-Man (who ended up with a shiner under his right eye) never got close to hurting his opponent. How’s that work? Clottey basically went into a turtle shell for 12 rounds. Using his arms and gloves to block every incoming bomb, Clottey never let Pacquiao get a clean shot, nor did he ever let his hands go despite showing he could tag Pac-Man with some punches. The punches-thrown differential was something like 1,200-350 for Pacquiao. We’re assuming the strategy for Clottey was to not get knocked out, and hope Pac would make a mistake or punch himself out, becoming vulnerable for a late knockout. Either way, Clottery didn’t fight to win, he fought not to lose, and he lost … Maybe the Raptors could have taken a page from Clottey’s playbook. They played zero defense and tried to trade haymakers with the Warriors, and they got put on their back. Stephen Curry posted 35 points and 10 assists, and Monta Ellis dropped 31 points as G-State finished with 124 for the night and hit 16 threes … Chris Bosh was not pleased with the effort. “It’s like if you look at the schedule right now and see Toronto, I’m sure people are checking something in the win box,” Bosh (24 pts, 11 rebs) said post-game. “I can understand if we lose the game going down fighting but we’re not fighting at all.” Bosh added, “Act like you care. I’m going down playing offense on (G-State’s) side of the court and their bench is louder than we are. That doesn’t make any sense. They’re not playing for anything.” Not true. The Warriors have a lot on the line in the Derrick Favors sweepstakes. Assuming the braintrust isn’t totally insane and they realize they need a big man in the worst way … We’re out like an exciting fight …