Yes, A Texas Tech Fan Threw A Tortilla On The Court During The National Championship

04.08.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Texas Tech made its first Final Four in school history this season and, after beating Michigan State on Saturday, advanced to its first title game.

Red Raiders fans descended on Minneapolis, ready to watch their basketball team try to take home a national championship, and they brought a favorite football tradition with them. No, not Patrick Mahomes chucking footballs to the moon, although he was there in an Under Armour t-shirt with tape reading “adidas” covering the UA logo.

I’m talking about throwing tortillas. Texas Tech fans have been throwing tortillas on the field for years at football games, a celebration with an appropriate southwest flair, but it’s pretty rare for a basketball game. However, the national championship game is a special occasion and deserved some flying flour, and one fan delivered.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGSNCAA TournamentTEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 9 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 12 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP