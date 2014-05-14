Video: Thabo Sefolosha Posterizes DeAndre Jordan

In the first quarter of last night’s game between the Thunder and Clippers, Thabo Sefolosha got the ball in the corner, drove to the rim, and surprised a few folks by elevating over DeAndre Jordan for a posterization.



It’s been a frustrating postseason for Sefolosha from a personal standpoint. He was removed from the starting line-up in the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies and has seen a reduced role with the emergence of Reggie Jackson and Caron Butler as contributors off the bench. But he got his moment on Wednesday, dunking all over Jordan, who went scoreless in Game 5 and fouled out late in the fourth quarter.

