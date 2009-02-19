Thabo Sefolosha Traded To The Thunder

Apparently the Bulls weren’t done. ESPN’s Marc Stein is reporting that Chicago’s Thabo Sefolosha is headed to Oklahoma City for one of the Thunder’s five stockpiled first-round picks in the next two drafts.
I like this trade for the Thunder. Sefolosha is an athletic body that can run with Durant, Green and Westbrook and should see minutes to finish out the season. As a rookie, the Bulls had high hopes for Thabo, but having to play behind more experienced guys, he never got his shine. Keep an eye on this kid, the only way he can go is up.
What do you think of this deal?
Source: ESPN
journeyman player.
Second team only. Not yet considered a journeyman. Journeyman in five years though.
That really sucks the bulls are just making trades for the sake of making trades. Thabo was a real hustle player and with his size was one guard we could use to bother opposing shooting guards.
i hope this is it with the trades because i dont wanna re-update my roster in NBA 2k9..ive had to do it atleast once per day
flea is happy, his buddy kiedis is heading south
same thoughts as aron on the trade
change of scenery’s gonna be good for him
athletism and defense he’s gonna bring to okc
there’s some talent & future
THABO
i’m out like… playin’ with d-rose & the ubs
great deal.. i actually like thabo. hes an athletic wingman who can play d. you really dont get to see him much because of the better wingmen/2guards the bulls had.
but he should flourish in oklahoma. thabo should start actually. westbrook, thabo, durant, green should be 1,2,3,4 in the lineup. if they had chandler.. you could be expecting the thunder to make a playoff push next year. this is still a young team.. and i expect them to get better. thabo is defensive minded.. which should complement durant westbrook and green nicely. i can see them flying down the court right now.
funny how no one is mentioning that Chicago got a first round pick out of the deal. i think that’s HUGE for them…hopefully we don’t screw it up on another athletic yet unskilled big man (see Ty Thomas/Joakim Noah)
Thabo is an above average defender sucks at everything else.