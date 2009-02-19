Thabo Sefolosha Traded To The Thunder

02.19.09
Thabo Sefolosha

Apparently the Bulls weren’t done. ESPN’s Marc Stein is reporting that Chicago’s Thabo Sefolosha is headed to Oklahoma City for one of the Thunder’s five stockpiled first-round picks in the next two drafts.

I like this trade for the Thunder. Sefolosha is an athletic body that can run with Durant, Green and Westbrook and should see minutes to finish out the season. As a rookie, the Bulls had high hopes for Thabo, but having to play behind more experienced guys, he never got his shine. Keep an eye on this kid, the only way he can go is up.

What do you think of this deal?

Source: ESPN

