Thad Young is one of those players who has always been really good, but just never seems to end up on good teams. Now, he’ll get the chance to help a young squad take a step towards respectability. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Bulls and Young reportedly agreed to a three-year deal worth $41 million.

The Bulls were the youngest team in the NBA last season and Young adds some much-needed veteran leadership to that locker room. Young will also likely add defense to a Bulls team that lacks in that department. Chicago might be young and exciting, but the defense was not their strong suit, and Young should be able to provide a bit of an anchor on that end. Young is a player that can switch between multiple positions and that kind of versatility should pair well with stretch big Lauri Markkanen.

It’s a lot of money for Young, who will bring his delightfully funky game to the Bulls from the Indiana Pacers, but Chicago’s brass obviously believes he is an important player for the next few years as the team tries to go from one of the worst in the league to a playoff-caliber squad.