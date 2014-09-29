Thaddeus Young Shades Kevin Love: “26 And 12 Didn’t Make It To The Playoffs”

Today is officially media day for many NBA teams as training camps start, signaling the beginning of the 2014-14 NBA Season. One of the bigger storylines of the offseason surrounds the revamped Cavs team, who acquired LeBron James in free agency and dealt for Kevin Love. Love’s replacement on the Timberwolves, Thaddeus Young, threw some shade on Love while talking with the media today.
Young first told the AP’s Jon Krawczynski that his situation in Minnesota is a lot better than it was in Philadelphia.
Even though both teams are in rebuild mode, Young’s right with this self-assessment because the Sixers will probably stink again this year, and while the ‘Wolves might not make the postseason in the tough Western Conference, they’ll certainly be a lot more fun to watch with rookies Zach LaVine and Andrew Wiggins filling the wings next to point guard Ricky Rubio. On the playoff point, though, Young had a little junk to talk to Love, who averaged over 26.1 points and 12.5 rebounds last year when he was selected to the All-NBA Second Team for the second time in his career.
Boom?
Young was merely pointing out that for all of Love’s amazing ability to score and rebound he didn’t actually lead the ‘Wolves to the playoffs — the sixth straight season Love has failed to do so since getting drafted out of UCLA in 2008.
Then again, we doubt the additions of Young, Wiggins and the 2013 No. 1 pick, Anthony Bennett, are likely to change that nefarious distinction for a franchise that hasn’t been back to the postseason since Kevin Garnett, Sam Cassell and Latrell Sprewell led them to the Western Conference Finals in 2004.
Fair or foul on Young’s part?
I liked Young before this statement, but he just moved up a notch. Way to stick it to him in a very factual way.
*Buh dum ts*
The Love Era Wolves are different from the Kevin Garnett Era Wolves. KG had more claim to say that there wasn’t help but that comes with an asterisk because he had monster contracts that priced out major players from coming to Minnesota. He had some of the biggest contracts in pro sports history and the Lakers & Spurs being in the West didn’t help either. Nobody was going to take a pay cut that’s close to playing for free in comparison to their talent and production to play there with him. The Love Era Timberwolves got fucked by injuries, including Kevin Love. It’s no secret that his defense isn’t up to par and I’ve been saying that a lot of those guys, Darko Milicic included, carried him defensively. Kevin damn sure would huff, puff and complain about the team, especially to get the brass to cut all those players a few years ago but some of those dudes should’ve stayed since Kevin’s only giving you offense. Only Peklovic was the guy you had to account for when it came to interior defense. Without knowing how Blatt’s system is going to work in Cleveland, Shawn Marion better stay healthy and LeBron better get ready to help down low because unless Kevin’s been doing so work nobody knows about, he’ll be what’s for dinner come playoff time because defense isn’t coming from him.
Fair, not foul. He’s right and has a right to say it. The Timberwolves ARE a better situation for him, AND “26 & 12” never got them to the playoffs. I’m excited to see what the Wolves can do this year.