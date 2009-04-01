Sixers Playoff Hopes Dealt Crushing Blow

#Philadelphia 76ers
04.01.09 9 years ago 9 Comments

With the Sixers trying to hang onto the 6th seed in the East playoff race, this isn’t what they needed. Thaddeus Young turned his ankle during last night’s win over Atlanta, and will reportedly be sidelined 2-3 weeks with a sprain and a bone bruise. With two weeks left in the regular season, that means one of Philly’s key players could miss time in the playoffs — if they don’t lose their spot altogether.

Marreese Speights could step in and provide some frontcourt help to ease Young’s absence, but his game is closer to the rim and not nearly as versatile as Young (15.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg), who had been on a streak of seven straight games of 20-plus points before getting hurt on Tuesday.

Then again, maybe this is a good thing. As it stands, Philly would draw the Celtics in the first round, with Boston having home court. If they drop down one spot, they could instead travel to Orlando, which you can bet any lower-seeded East team (except maybe the Bobcats) would prefer right now.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSDimeMagLatest NewsMarreese SpeightsPHILADELPHIA 76ERSThaddeus Young

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP