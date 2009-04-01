Sixers Playoff Hopes Dealt Crushing Blow

With the Sixers trying to hang onto the 6th seed in the East playoff race, this isn’t what they needed. Thaddeus Young turned his ankle during last night’s win over Atlanta, and will reportedly be sidelined 2-3 weeks with a sprain and a bone bruise. With two weeks left in the regular season, that means one of Philly’s key players could miss time in the playoffs — if they don’t lose their spot altogether.
Marreese Speights could step in and provide some frontcourt help to ease Young’s absence, but his game is closer to the rim and not nearly as versatile as Young (15.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg), who had been on a streak of seven straight games of 20-plus points before getting hurt on Tuesday.
Then again, maybe this is a good thing. As it stands, Philly would draw the Celtics in the first round, with Boston having home court. If they drop down one spot, they could instead travel to Orlando, which you can bet any lower-seeded East team (except maybe the Bobcats) would prefer right now.
ouch, they’re cooker
that did not help my fantasy squad. I hope they hang on to that 6th spot. I think the celts would have an easier time with them since they wont have a 100% kg
It really dont matter.What we gonna lose 4-1 instead of 4-2.It aint our time yet.We’ll see yall in 2010 when we get Bron.(If Knick fans can be delusional so can I).
Thad was on a streak pf 7 games with 20+ points.
It’ll be interesting to see what Speights does with serious minutes. Dude could be an interior beast.
the 6ers need young to get out the 1st rd
if we got 5 seed we can beat hawks.
Thad was putting in work, but I suspect we will see more Lou going to the line. More Dre I going to the rack, and More Speights. They will be fine as long as Thad can get back strong…It isn’t a good look though…Thad has been balling…
Screw it, Im a gambling man, lets play the lotto