Sixers Playoff Hopes Dealt Crushing Blow

With the Sixers trying to hang onto the 6th seed in the East playoff race, this isn’t what they needed. Thaddeus Young turned his ankle during last night’s win over Atlanta, and will reportedly be sidelined 2-3 weeks with a sprain and a bone bruise. With two weeks left in the regular season, that means one of Philly’s key players could miss time in the playoffs — if they don’t lose their spot altogether.

Marreese Speights could step in and provide some frontcourt help to ease Young’s absence, but his game is closer to the rim and not nearly as versatile as Young (15.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg), who had been on a streak of seven straight games of 20-plus points before getting hurt on Tuesday.

Then again, maybe this is a good thing. As it stands, Philly would draw the Celtics in the first round, with Boston having home court. If they drop down one spot, they could instead travel to Orlando, which you can bet any lower-seeded East team (except maybe the Bobcats) would prefer right now.